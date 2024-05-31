Trio of Aberdeen Bobcats named to all-league baseball team

May 30—A trio of Aberdeen Bobcats were named to the 2A Evergreen All-Conference Baseball Team for the 2024 season.

Leading the way for the Bobcats was senior Hunter Eisele and sophomore Bubba Jones, both earning First Team honors.

Eisele was named as a First Team pitcher after going 2-2 with a 2.18 ERA — allowing 15 earned runs in 46 innings pitched — while striking out 67 to just 25 walks.

The senior standout also hit .327 with a .456 OBP and 11 runs scored with 11 RBI.

Jones had a breakout season, hitting .323 with a .405 OBP and 13 runs scored to earn First Team as a designated hitter.

Aberdeen sophomore outfielder Aidan Baker earned a Second Team nod as an infielder. Baker hit .306 with 14 runs and 12 RBI.

Aberdeen's Charlie Ancich and Baylor Ainsworth were named as Honorable Mentions.

The complete all-league team is as follows:

2A Evergreen All-Conference Team

Most Valuable Player: Liam Karlson, sr., Tumwater

Coach of the Year: Lyle Overbay, Tumwater

~~~

First Team

Infielders: Braden Jones, sr., W.F. West; Eddie Marson, sr., Tumwater; Tate Quarnstrom, sr., Rochester; Brady Sprague, sr., Centralia; Derek Thompson, jr., Tumwater.

Outfielders: Miles Martin, soph., WFW; Connor Coleman, soph., WFW; Luke Overbay, fr., Tumwater; Mason Ubias, sr., Rochester.

Pitchers: Henry Gramelspacher, sr., Rochester; Hunter Eisele, fr., Aberdeen; Matt Carleton, sr., Shelton.

Catcher: Deacon Meller, jr., WFW; Hayden Pietras, sr., Rochester.

Designated Hitter: Bubba Jones, soph., Aberdeen.

Utility: Wyatt Wagner, sr., Shelton.

Second Team

Infielders: Marcus Miller, sr., Centralia; Austin Williams, sr., Shelton; Ross Kelley, jr., WFW; Brady Rhoades, sr., Shelton.

Outfielders: Aiden Baker, soph., Aberdeen; Truman Wimsett, sr., Black Hills; Blake Klinger, sr., Black Hills; Will Bond, jr., Tumwater.

Pitchers: Cole Ozretich, soph., WFW; Tucker Weaver, sr., Centralia; Luke Houk, jr., Tumwater.

Catcher: Jax Ward, jr., Shelton.

Designated Hitter: Jimmy Womach, soph., Tumwater.

Utility: Parker Termini, sr., Black Hills.

~~~

Honorable Mention

Aberdeen: Charlie Ancich, Baylor Ainsworth

Black Hills: Chase Chandler, Alec Lynch, Orioin Pate

Centralia: Landen Jenkins, Jon Leedy, Cohen Ballard

Rochester: Kole Smith, Ethan Rodriguez

Shelton: Carl Turnbow

Tumwater: Landon Roy

WF West: Grady Westlund, Weston Potter