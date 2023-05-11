Trio of 247Sports experts forecasting 2024 CB to Iowa Hawkeyes

A trio of 247Sports experts are projecting the next arrival into Phil Parker’s defensive backfield.

On Tuesday, three 247Sports experts—director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong, The Michigan Insider‘s Brice Marich and Hawkeye Insider‘s David Eickholt—submitted crystal ball predictions for cornerback Jalen Todd to eventually choose the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Todd is a 6-foot-1, 170 pound cornerback out of Southfield A&T in Michigan.

Per 247Sports, Todd is a three-star talent, the No. 54 cornerback and the No. 12 player from Michigan in the 2024 class. The 247Sports composite rankings rate Todd as the No. 446 player nationally, the No. 45 cornerback and the No. 10 player from Michigan.

Meanwhile, Go Iowa Awesome‘s Eliot Clough also submitted a Rivals FutureCast yesterday evening. Rivals ranks Todd as a four-star prospect, as the No. 230 player nationally, as the No. 28 cornerback and as the No. 7 player from Michigan.

Lastly, On3 also ranks Todd as a three-star talent, as the No. 45 cornerback and as the No. 6 player from Michigan. The On3 consensus rankings have Todd rated as the No. 457 player nationally, as the No. 51 cornerback and as the No. 10 player from Michigan.

Iowa joined a number of Power 5 schools when it offered Todd on April 15. In addition to the Hawkeyes, Todd has Power 5 offers from Kansas, Auburn, Boston College, Florida, Indiana, Lousiville, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Tennessee, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

After John Hersey High School offensive tackle Will Nolan’s commitment on Monday, Iowa now has 11 commits in its 2024 class. The class is ranked No. 14 nationally by 247Sports, No. 17 by Rivals and No. 21 by On3.

Here’s a look at Todd’s Hudl highlights from Southfield A&T. Plus, his full recruiting profile below.

Jalen Todd's Recruiting Profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 N/A 12 54 Rivals 4 230 7 28 ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Recruiting 3 N/A 6 45 247 Composite 3 446 10 45

Vitals

Hometown Southfield, Mich. Projected Position CB Height 6-1 Weight 170 Class 2024

Recruitment

Visited on April 15

Offered on April 15

Offers

Iowa

Kansas

Akron

Auburn

Bethune-Cookman

Boston College

Bowling Green

Central Michigan

Florida

Indiana

Jackson State

Kent State

Louisville

Marshall

Massachusetts

Miami (Ohio)

Michigan

Michigan State

Minnesota

Mississippi State

Nebraska

Pittsburgh

Purdue

Temple

Tennessee

Toledo

Troy

Wake Forest

West Virginia

Western Michigan

Twitter

