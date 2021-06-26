Trio of 2022 prospects from IMG Academy visit Michigan State on Friday

Michigan State played host to a trio of highly-rated 2022 prospects from the IMG Academy of Bradenton, Fla. on Friday evening.

Running back Kaytron Allen, wide receiver Shawn Miller and defensive back Ade Willie were all on campus on Friday visiting Michigan State. Each of the three prospects are garnering attention from power-five programs, with each previously receiving scholarships from Michigan State.

Michigan State coaches are hosting IMG teammates RB Kaytron Allen, WR Shawn Miller, and DB Ade Willie on official visits this weekend. Mel Tucker would love to see all 3 team up in college as well https://t.co/LOqbfM9pYZ — Corey Robinson (@C_Robinson247) June 26, 2021

Of the three, Allen is rated the highest as a four-star prospect and the No. 10 running back in the 2022 class. Along with Michigan State, he holds scholarships from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Penn State and 29 other schools.

Miller and Willie are both three-star prospects on 247Sports. Miller is ranked as the No. 69 wide receiver in the class, and has received scholarship offers from Illinois, West Virginia, Arizona, Indiana and a few other programs. Willie is ranked as the No. 89 cornerback in the class and has been extended scholarship offers from Arizona, Boston College, Colorado, Virigina, West Virginia and a few other programs.

As Corey Robinson of 247Sports said in the tweet above, it would be great if Michigan State could somehow land all three of these IMG Academy teammates. That seems unlikely but I’m sure Mel Tucker would still love to add one or two of these prospects to his 2022 class.

