Trinity's Ty Dassinger decides on Dickinson State University to continue on gridiron

Dec. 4—DICKINSON — For Dickinson football fans eager to witness the continued success of Ty Dassinger, a multi-sport standout from Trinity High School and the 2023 NDHSAA Class 11A Outstanding Senior Athlete of the Year, their wish has been granted. The former all-state linebacker, who now plays as an all-state running back, will be extending his playing career at Dickinson State University — his father's and brother's alma mater, conveniently located just down the road.

Dickinson City Manager Dusty Dassinger is a former football player at the school along with his oldest son, Hunter, so the move came as little surprise, but the opportunity was just too good to pass up for Ty Dassinger as it affords him the opportunity to be close to his parents and keep thrilling local fans who have grown accustomed to his exploits on the turf at the Biesiot Activities Center.

"My brother played college there, so growing up I always looked up to him and saw him play there and it's been in my heart to end up playing there like him," Ty said. "Playing football for Trinity, they (DSU and the community) always gave me a lot of support and that just really helped me make my decision."

Ty hasn't chosen a course of study yet, but with basketball season getting underway at Trinity and track & field on the back end of that endeavor, he has plenty of time to decide after his prep days are over. But it also means that he will be able to participate in summer camps and get involved with the squad much quicker as he heads into the NAIA.

"Coach Stanton talked to me about working out right away this summer, so I'm just going to try and get stronger in the offseason and hit-the-ground-running once the season finally rolls around again."

His father is looking forward to having Ty close-by, and added the school offers a great product on the field and in the classroom.

"I think it's certainly a great opportunity for him to play for Dickinson State University and coach (Pete) Stanton, and it's certainly nice — as parents we're somewhat spoiled — to have him stay at home and be able watch him play here; so that's definitely nice," Dusty Dassinger said. "I think that DSU will be a nice fit for him, and we certainly had a lot of feedback from people in our community that are glad to see Ty is staying close to home to give them an opportunity to cheer for him and to watch his college football career."

He added, "It's kind of a nice tradition, so-to-speak, and I think it's an excellent opportunity for Ty to stay at home and play at the BAC like he did during his high-school career and I think that's something special."

For DSU head football coach Pete Stanton, the move seemed to be a no-brainer, with the football program so familiar with the Trinity High School standout. The move also gives the Blue Hawks a great way to supplement their running back corps, which includes soon-to-be senior RB Braden Zuroff and sophomore up-and-comer Darion Brown — among others — and could see Ty Dassinger hit the field in the blue-and-gray sooner rather than later.

"Our recruiting always starts in Dickinson and Southwest North Dakota and obviously he's a great player and he's been a big part of the Trinity program for the last several years," Stanton said. "We felt he was one of the top players in the state, and rightfully so when he was the Class A player of the year this year."

Stanton added, "We really liked him at both positions (linebacker and running back) but after watching him in those playoff games in that end-of-year run, we're going to start him off at running back."

Athletes also can play a limited number of games without losing their redshirt status, so fans might actually see Ty on the field sometime within the next 365 days.

The decision also came with some satisfaction from THS head football coach John Odermann, who knows after Ty leaves the school with the rest of the Class of '24 that he will still be close-by and continue to inspire young players who have watched him for many years.

"I knew that he had gotten some interest from some bigger schools on the other side of the state — or maybe outside the state — but I think because his Dad played there and his brother played there it's just a really good fit," Odermann said. "I think he's going to excel there and it's a really great opportunity to play early and often. I also think it's a great opportunity for us here in his hometown to be able to watch him for the next several years."

