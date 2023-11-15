Trinity volleyball team targets Class B state title

Nov. 14—DICKINSON — There it is ... they can see it, and it's within reach.

The Dickinson Trinity volleyball team has plowed through much of the 2023 calendar with nary a scratch — save a 2-1 loss to Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich in the Des Lacs-Burlington Tournament way back on Sept. 30 — so with the Class B State Volleyball Tournament just over the horizon beginning on Thursday, Nov. 16 and with a number-one ranking painted squarely between their shoulders the Titans are looking at this-weekend's event as an opportunity to climb a hill they've never reached: a Class B State Title that would look amazing in the trophy case at the Knights of Columbus Activities Center vestibule.

Not to put too much pressure on the situation, but to get there is going to require the same level of hard-work and aplomb they've shown via the sparkling, 36-1-2, record (11-0 in Region 7 and a 3-0 tournament win over Beulah last week in the finals) they've posted this year, and maybe a little something extra with the variety of top-competition they will face, starting on Thursday with a rematch versus perennial rivals Shiloh Christian. The Skyhawks finished their season at a not-too-shabby 31-8 and that came with a difficult Region 5 schedule that included Flasher. They were still one of the only teams that took even a set from any match over Trinity at the DLB Tournament, where the Titans fell short to the aforementioned Langdon Area/Edmore team. The Titans finished as runners-up in that tournament to Langdon Area, but the very next week in the Langdon Area Tournament, Trinity clipped the homestanding Cardinals for a 2-1 victory in the semifinals on the way to the finals win.

"I think the girls are just excited to get there and to see kind of how that first match goes and hopefully we can just carry that momentum all the way through," Trinity head volleyball coach Breanna Sisson said. "We've seen some phenomenal turnouts throughout the season and we've played great up at some of our tournaments and great during some of our regular season, but I still know there's more in us."

She added, "I think that's just going to come with having confidence — even though it's a big stage, which can be a little bit nerve-wracking — but I think they're ready just to break out and have a phenomenal state tournament."

Looking into common opponents is like trying to read the rotation of a curve-ball by staring at the stitches, but from there — and with a win — THS will face the winner between Northern Cass and LaMoure-Litchville/Marion (25-11-2, 7-3 in Region 3) and there are a few common opponents to be looked at between those two teams. Number-four-ranked Northern Cass rounded out the season at 11-0 in Region 1 and with a glittering 32-4-3 record the rest of the way, and they faced common opponents with Trinity in Our Redeemer's, Langdon Area and Thompson with a record against those teams standing at 3-2-3 (12-10 in sets). Meanwhile, Trinity posted a 6-1-1 record against common opponents and took a set-advantage of 14-7 through those matches.

Comparing LaMoure-Lichfield/Marion is slightly easier to figure, as in the event of a Titans win and a LaMoure win, the Loboes chalked up a record of 0-3-2 against common opponents with a set-deficit of 4-10, while Dickinson Trinity posted a 3-0 record in the matches between the teams with a set-advantage of 6-0.

"There's a handful of teams that we haven't played, but we've played common-opponents so if you kind of look at it that way I think that gives us a little confidence against some teams that we've not played yet," Sisson said. "We know it's going to be a hard road to get to where we want to and we can't take any game for granted."

She added, "We go into every game focusing on that game only and — if we come out victorious — then we'll move on to the next night. But I think we're ready."

For the record, the last time the Titans made it to the state-finals was in 2008 — when, quite-proudly, Sisson sported jersey #7 for the Titans, herself — and the team left with a runner-up trophy that stands proudly in that trophy case at the KofCAC.

"We've done a lot of film and we've been talking to the girls to see if they're excited, and I think mentally we're ready," Sisson said on Monday. "But I still think we have some things we're going to touch base on the next couple of days."

Meanwhile, the other teams on the opposing side of the bracket for the Class B tourney are #2 May-Port, #3 Our Redeemer's, Trenton and New Rockford-Sheyenne. The other opening-round matches in the state finals feature May-Port vs. Trenton and Our Redeemer's vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne.

