Trinity-St. Xavier in KHSAA football playoffs: Tickets, parking, streaming, other key info

One of the most anticipated high school football playoff games of the season — St. Xavier at Trinity — is set for Friday, but tickets are sold out.

Trinity athletics director Rob Saxton said he expects a crowd of about 6,000 as No. 4 St. Xavier (8-3) visits No. 2 Trinity (8-3) at 7 p.m. in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. Trinity has added temporary bleachers at Marshall Stadium to allow for more fans.

Trinity coach Jay Cobb and his team are set to square off against St. Xavier at 7 p.m. Friday at Marshall Stadium.

Here’s what to know about Friday’s game, including how to watch or listen if you don’t have a ticket.

How St. Xavier and Trinity got here

St. Xavier enters with a four-game winning streak after routing Oldham County, 58-0, in a first-round playoff game last week. Senior Trevor Havill and junior Thomas Andriole have both started at quarterback for the Tigers in recent weeks, and coach Kevin Wallace said both are options to start Friday.

Trinity enters with a six-game winning streak, outscoring its opponents by a combined 241-37 along the way. Freshman quarterback Zane Johnson has passed for 1,631 yards and 23 touchdowns this season. The Shamrocks won their first-round playoff game, 52-14, over Meade County.

What's the all-time record between St. Xavier and Trinity?

St. Xavier quarterback Trevor Havill is an option to start Friday, but coach Kevin Wallace has not named a starter.

Trinity holds a 49-40-2 lead in the series that began in 1956.

The Shamrocks won the regular-season meeting, 45-10, on Sept. 22 at L&N Stadium as Johnson passed for 256 yards and four touchdowns.

This will be the earliest playoff meeting between the rivals since 2015, when the Shamrocks won a second-round matchup 34-7.

What time will parking lots open at Trinity?

Lots around the stadium will open at 5:30 p.m.

Will the St. Xavier-Trinity game be on the radio and livestreamed?

Both schools will have radio broadcasts — 96.1 FM/1450 AM for the St. X broadcast and 94.7 FM for the Trinity broadcast.

A livestream of the game will be available on the WDRB+ app.

