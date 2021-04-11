Trinity Rodman, daughter of Dennis, scores goal five minutes into her NWSL debut

undefined

It did not take Trinity Rodman long to enter the scoresheet.

The daughter of NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman and Michelle Moyer made her NWSL debut on Saturday, subbing in for the Washington Spirit.

Five minutes later, this happened:

Trinity Rodman, daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, is off to a roaring start and scores in her NWSL debut 🔥



(via @NWSL)pic.twitter.com/iboPFPvPuN — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 10, 2021

The 18-year-old Rodman was the second overall pick in the 2021 NWSL draft earlier this year, despite not playing a match in college. Her freshman year at Washington State was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a strong run with the U.S. under-20 team made her one of the draft's most exciting prospects.

Rodman ended up making her debut months after the draft, despite being the youngest woman ever drafted in the NWSL. She subbed in for Kumi Yokoyama at the 55th minute, then scored in the 60th with an assist from Natalie Jacobs.

That goal wasn't enough to change the Spirit's fortunes, though, as the North Carolina Courage ended up winning 3-2.

Rodman has seen quick fame thanks to her talent and five-time NBA champion father, but she credited her mother for her success earlier this week:

“Having a dad like I do, no one asks about my mom because she’s obviously not an NBA star, but I just want people to know that my mom’s been my support system in everything in life and she’s my best friend and my rock,” Rodman said. “I don’t think people know how close we are and, even though she wasn’t in the NBA, she has an extremely competitive and driven mindset, and she’s an extremely strong woman. She’s my role model.”

More from Yahoo Sports: