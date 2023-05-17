Trinity Presbyterian School hires Brian Seymore as new AD and head football coach

Last week, Trinity Presbyterian School selected Brian Seymore as its director of athletics and head football coach. He comes from Demopolis High School where he has been the director of football operations and head football coach since 2016.

In 17 years as head coach Seymore’s resume is quite impressive, with 125 games won and 66 losses in his career. At Demopolis, he went 56-18, reached the playoffs each year and made a run to the Class 5A semifinals in 2017 and the quarterfinals in 2018.

According to Al.com, In April of this year, Seymore was approved to coach and become the AD at Greenville High. Due to personal beliefs and reasoning, he found his new home at Trinity High.

“It came down to personal reasons on why I backed out the Greenville job they have a lot of good things going on over there,” Seymore said to WFSA 12 News, “I want to play a physical and fast brand of football so I'm looking forward to meeting the guys here at Trinity.”

In Trinity’s 53 years of existence, the school has earned 32 state championships in team sports, with six of those championships coming in the past four years. The football team has reached the playoffs 26 of the past 30 years, and the school recently completed a 2,500-square-foot, state-of-the-art weight-room facility.

In a statement released by the school, search committee member Cole Portis said the school attracts men of character to lead and that Seymore is a blessing to the Trinity family.

“Trinity attracted men of the highest character who wanted this position. Our school is blessed that God allowed us to hire such an accomplished man and coach in Brian Seymore,” said Portis, “Coach Seymore will be an asset to the Trinity family, and the Trinity family will be an asset to Coach Seymore and his family.”

“Coach Seymore recognizes the legacy of excellence that is synonymous with Trinity athletics,” saidInterim Head of School Suzanne Satcher. “He is committed to a God-honoring program, and we look forward to welcoming Coach Seymore and his family.”

Trinity finished the 2022 season 9-3 and finished second in the region (5-1) behind reigning champions Saint James in the 3A Region 3.

