Trinity Irish Dancers celebrate 14th gold medal after WCID in Scotland

CHICAGO — Known all around the world and beloved here in Chicago, the Trinity Academy of Irish Dance celebrated winning their 14th gold medal at the World Championships of Irish Dance in the city on Friday.

“In essence, it was their passion for it and their passion for each other,” said Michaela Donohue, the team’s coach. “They believed they could do it and they trusted each other to come through when the moment counted. That’s what team work is about and that’s what trinity is about.

“Our balanced approach to teams performance and solo dancing really allows these girls to achieve their very best moments together.”

The Trinity Irish Dancers competed against teams from around the world in Scotland, where the World Championships of Irish Dance took place.

Donohue told WGN News her team of dancers set high goals for themselves from the get-go, which meant they would have to put in a lot of hard work and dedication ahead of time.

Although the dance routine only lasted about four minutes in total, the Trinity Irish Dancers logged more than a hundred hours of practice to make sure they perfected their routine.

As for what’s next, Donohue said the team will enjoy their victory and take a short break before getting back into the swing of things to prepare for future regional competitions.

