Trinity High School seeks return to top of KHSAA football in Year 3 under coach Jay Cobb

After seven years as Trinity High School’s defensive coordinator, Jay Cobb knew exactly what he was getting into when he replaced Bob Beatty as head football coach prior to the 2021 season.

Not everyone in St. Matthews wanted to hear it.

“When I interviewed for the job I said, ‘You understand that the next two years are going to be really, really hard?’” Cobb said. “When I was saying that, I was trying to let them know that the roster, numbers-wise, was not where it should be.

“But it’s Trinity, and the expectation will still be there.”

Trinity has a record 27 state championships but has fallen short of the ultimate goal in Cobb’s first two seasons as head coach. His 2021 squad started 0-6 before regrouping and reaching the Class 6A state semifinals. Last year’s team finished 8-5 after a stunning 10-7 loss to Bryan Station in the third round of the playoffs.

But as kickoff of the 2023 season approaches, Trinity’s program is back where Cobb envisioned it would be when he took the job.

There are 108 players on the varsity roster, up from 85 or so the past two seasons. There are more than 100 freshmen in the program, up from 65-70 the past two seasons.

“Kids recruit other kids,” Cobb said, “and that’s kind of what happened there.”

Fourteen starters (six offense/eight defense) return from last year’s squad that lost four games to Kentucky opponents by a combined 15 points.

Cobb was asked if he feels outside pressure to get Trinity back to the top of Kentucky high school football.

“If I was sitting in this seat as a young coach, yeah, I probably would feel it,” he said. “Once you get in this game and you’ve been in it a while, you put more pressure on yourself than anyone else.”

Trinity will open its regular season Aug. 18 at home, getting a rematch with the Bryan Station squad that ended its 2022 season.

Here are three things to know about the Shamrocks:

Starting quarterback still undecided

Triinity's William DeSensi throws under pressure from Male's Solomon Conley in the second half at Marshall Stadium. Sept. 16, 2022

Senior Jackson Hepner and junior Will DeSensi both got playing time at quarterback last season and are vying for the No. 1 spot this year after the graduation of Drew Allen.

Cobb said he won’t name a starter until the final days before the season opener.

“I’ll take it all the way through summer,” Cobb said. “The reason is, when they’re competing, they’re getting better because they know they’re in a competition and we’re trying to get them to the end game. And whoever wins that job, it doesn’t necessarily mean that job is going to be there at the end of the year. They have to go out and prove it on the field each week.”

Cobb sees intriguing qualities in both quarterbacks and noted freshman Zane Johnson also has a bright future.

“DeSensi’s arm talent is really good,” Cobb said. “He can make some throws the other guys can’t. Jackson Hepner is one of the hardest-working kids I’ve ever been around. And he has a good character base, where if something goes wrong, he puts it in perspective pretty quickly and plays through it. He can make throws, too.”

Jeremiah Lynn a key to the offense

Trinity’s Jeremiah Lynn caught the ball and ran agains Center Grove. Sept. 2, 2022

When it comes to finishing drives, Trinity needs its playmakers to make plays.

“There was no hiding that; it was a glaring thing last season,” Cobb said. “I’m not going to put that on any one individual or any coaches. Ultimately, it comes back to me with that. But we were just not a good offensive football team in terms of finishing drives. There was no consistency there. That’s where we have to get better.”

The top candidate is junior wide receiver/running back Jeremiah Lynn, who accounted for 853 yards (486 receiving, 367 rushing) and 11 touchdowns (five rushing, three receiving, two punt returns, one kickoff return) last season.

“He has a chance to be ‘a guy,’ but potential is the ugliest word in sports,” Cobb said. “He knows that … but he has to get out of his own way and make that maturity growth. He will. He’s a gifted young man. He has all the tools.”

Seniors Clint Sansbury (520 yards, four TDs) and Luke Sasser (394, two TDs) return to lead the rushing attack, and senior Jacob Castelluzzo (five catches, three TDs) should be a top target at tight end after the graduation of Noah Meyers.

Senior left tackle Matt Higgins and senior Gabe Kays return on the line.

Defense looks to be stout

Carmel's Desmond Duffey couldn't make the catch as Trinity's Roderick Strickland and Brady McEnaney pressure in the second half. But it was a little too little too late as the Greyhounds beat Trinity 49-38 Friday night at Marshall Stadium. August 20, 2021

All eight returning starters on defense are seniors, many of whom got their first starts as sophomores.

The Shamrocks allowed a respectable 14.8 points per game last season, but Cobb said he wants to see the defense create more havoc.

“If you’re going to be good, you want to be creating negative plays,” Cobb said. “The turnover ratio should be a tremendous indicator of how good that defense really is, and that’s where that defense has to get better.”

Senior linebacker Brady McEnaney (6 feet 2, 219 pounds) is the top returning tackler (73) and added 9 ½ tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles last year.

“I tell anyone that walks in this office, the best football player on this team — and maybe in town — is Brady McEnaney. This guy can do it all. He could start for us offensively. … The kid just has tremendous talent, and he has high character.”

