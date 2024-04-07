Trinity grinds out win over Holy Ghost Prep to stay unbeaten

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Trinity boys lacrosse are off to a hot start to the season and a visit from Holy Ghost Prep didn’t slow the Shamrocks down.

A defensive struggle throughout the first half, Trinity carried just a 2-1 lead into the half. The Firebirds evened things up early in the third quarter, then the Rocks offense came alive from there for a 7-3 win as Trinity improved to 7-0 on the season.

Next up for Trinity is a visit to Lower Dauphin on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. start.

