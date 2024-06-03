Trinity golf team prepares for state tournament

Jun. 3—HEART RIVER — Cade Fitterer shot a team-best 77 and Ty Dassinger pulled down a 79 last week as Trinity High School's golf team took the Class B regional meet at Heart River Golf Course in Dickinson on Tuesday, May 28. Beulah's Champ Hettich was named regional athlete of the year and Titans coach Jake Selinger earned coach of the year honors. Logan Gross rounded out the top-10 in the regional match with an 83 to help push Trinity to the title.

The team scores for Trinity also included Gabe Bast's 84, an 89 for Dylan Gross and Ryan Miller's 91. The Titans earned the title with a 323 over Shiloh Christian's 335, which tied with Beulah at the same number of strokes.

All six golfers qualified for state via the victory in the regional match. The state finals will be hosted at Crossroads Golf Club in Carrington, ND on June 4-5.

