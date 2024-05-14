Trinity girls win home meet at BAC with 121-point haul

May 14—DICKINSON — The Titans girls track and field team held off the competition and torched the field with a 121-point total in the Trinity Last Chance Meet at the Biesiot Activities Center on Monday, May 13 with Killdeer's girls team finishing in second at 98.5 points, Richardton-Taylor in third with 81.5 and Hettinger County coming in fourth with 66.5. On the boys side, the Cowboys galloped to the win on a huge 130-point haul and Bowman County followed them at 102 with Trinity represented well at 95 third-place points and Standing Rock rounding out the field at number-four.

As with the Beach Booster Meet over the weekend on May 11, there were numerous state-qualifying times for a variety of athletes on both the girls and boys sides, with Izaak Kudrna coming out of the gate with a huge win in the 100m dash in a remarkable 11.12 time — which qualified for the state meet by more-than 3/10ths of a second — that went along with his brother, Alonzo, combining with Jake and Max Glaser and Elijah Jilek to qualify with a first-place 45.32 in the 4x100m relay.

Helena Pavek helped pave the way for the Trinity team victory with another state-qualifying and first-place 12.46 in the 100m dash with Quin Andrews of Bowman County also qualifying with a second-place 12.88. Meanwhile, other individual winners for the boys included Cayden Neurohr's 11.52 for Killdeer and Jake Shobe's fourth-place finish 1/100th of a second behind him.

Pavek has been the class of the field in sprints for most of the 2024 season in Class B and she ended up taking the 200m dash with a blue-ribbon, state-qualifying finish of 25.75 that was followed by teammate Searenity Pavlicek's 27.53 and Autumn Arndt of Killdeer in third with a 27.77 and Hettinger County's Sophie Olsonawski in at fourth.

Nekori Dahlen helped Killdeer's cause with a first-place 23.16 finish in the 200m dash, while Shane Stroh ended up with a 23.55 for Heart River and Cooper Bang finished in fourth for the Cowboys.

Nekori was edged-out by his brother, Jekori, in the 400m dash with the winning-time coming in at 51.24 and second place at 51.77, while Nathan Dix of Bowman County ended up in fourth. The girls event saw Adyson Gerbig of BCHS pull in for a second-place 1:01.30 and Olsonawski coming in a split-second behind at 1:01.43 and third place.

Taylor Wanner has treated the 800m event not like a run this 2024 season but more like a dash/run, and he finished with a first-place time of 1:54.06 that qualifies for state by almost 8 seconds, and that brought Bulldog teammates Gavin Lambourn (3rd, 1:57.3) and Jonah Njos (4th, 1:57.7) across the finish-line in state-qualifying fashion. In fact, the top-eight finishers in the 800m event all qualified for state during the Last Chance Meet. For the girls side, Jaci Fischer was in at first with a state-qualifying time of 2:26.01 and Abby Hardersen finished in second and just-outside of qualifying at 2:26.51 for Killdeer, with Trinity's Annabel Scheeler ending up in fourth.

Joel Thorson was the top area finisher for THS with a 1600m time of 5:00.64 and Addie Miller came in for the blue-ribbon finish for the Cowboys with a 5:29.83, with Carley Bullinger in at second with a 5:33.75 for the Titans and Bowman County's Julie and Anna Sarsland coming in third and fourth, respectively.

The 3200m run was won by Huskie standout Trevor Dalley with a time of 11:05.32, but he was the only top-four finisher among area athletes.

Mark Fitterer had another solid day in the 110m hurdles with a first-place 17.75 for HCHS and Killdeer's Grayson Fettig took the silver-ribbon with an 18.27, while Matthew Aune was third for Richardton-Taylor and Ayrain O'Hotto took fourth for the Cowboys. In the girls 100m hurdles, the Raiders' Juliet Redka was second with a 17.13 and Salome Longeon took third for Hettinger County at 18.31 with Sam Salazar earning a fourth-place finish for Hettinger-Scranton.

Helena Pavek took another blue-ribbon — and another state-qualifier — with a 48.58 in the 300m hurdles and Redka was just behind her at 48.9 and second-place, while on the boys side Fitterer was first for the Huskies with a 44.83 and Colton Christenson finished in second for Trinity with a time of 46.37 seconds, while Beach High School's Dillon Manhart was third and Lukas Eilts rounded out the top-four for the Titans.

Hettinger-Scranton won the 4x100m relay through the team of Sienna Burwick, Gracia Jorgenson, Laela Jensen and Sophia Kennedy in a time of 53.42, while Killdeer finished in third and Richardton-Taylor was at fourth. In the boys event, Trinity's first-place finish was followed by Killdeer at second with a state-qualifying time of 45.71 for Gus, Jack and Tucker Bohmbach, combining with Neurohr.

The 4x200m relay was won by Heart River's team of Abby and Hadley Talkington with Holly Stuber and Ava Walter for a first-place 1:52.64, while Killdeer finished in second, and the Bulldogs finished in fourth. The boys event was won by the 'Dawgs, with Dix joined by Bohden and Bishop Duffield and Brayden Williams with a state-qualifying time of 1:33.38, and Dickinson Trinity qualified for state as well and just-behind them with a 1:33.66 through the team of Gage Glaser, Christenson, Jake Shobe and Izaak Kudrna.

Hettinger County's Sophie and Meadow Olsonawski, Carly Wolf and Kara Roll won the 4x400m relay for Hettinger County in a time of 4:22.71 and Killdeer finished in second, while Killdeer finished in fourth on the boys side.

The Raider squad of Matthew and Tracy Aune, Hadley Paulson and Marcus Cuevas won the 4x800m relay with a time of 8:44.27, with Killdeer finishing second at 9:38.25, Heart River in third and Trinity in fourth. Richardton-Taylor earned a silver-ribbon in the girls event through Joelie Bartow, Callie Grage, MaCada Christensen and Jocelyn Redka in a time of 11:54.93, while the Titans took the bronze.

In the field-events, Lainey Kucera had another good day for Killdeer with a state-qualifying, first-place 36'10" in the shot-put, with the Raiders' Eastyn Gebhardt only 2.5" from qualifying with a second-place 35'3.5". The boys event saw another 50-foot-plus throw from the indomitable Hunter Rasmussen at 50'9" to qualify for the umpteenth time for Bowman County, while Kane Rivinius was in third for RTHS and Hettinger-Scranton's Blake Larson rounded out the top-four.

In the discus, Rasmussen was a winner again for the 'Dawgs with a massive 151'5" throw and another state-qualifier — by 6-feet — while Larson took second with a 137'5" toss and Rivinius rounded out the top-four for Richardton-Taylor. The girls saw Kucera also dominate with a first-place, state-qualifying 123' mark and Melissa Zach's fourth-place performance for Trinity.

The javelin was again won by Killdeer's Gus Bohmbach with a first-place, state-qualifying 156'3" and Heart River's Jayden Bailey was just behind him at 153'11" and Tallen Binstock took fourth for the Huskies. Jenna Schutt continued her dominance in the girls event with a blue-ribbon 115'9" state-qualifier for Richardton-Taylor, and Hettinger County's Samantha Greff also qualified with a 111'11" throw along with third-place finisher Bella Kovash, who qualified with a 111'10" effort for Trinity.

Killdeer took the top-two spots in the high-jump through Jaxon Reese's 5'10" leap and Cooper Bang equaled him, but with more attempts, while Matthew Aune was in at third for RTHS and BCHS's Kyle Brosz took fourth. The girls event was won by HCHS's Anna Nasset at 5' to qualify for state along with Killdeer's Brooke Baselt at the same height. The Titans Olivia Kessel finished just-off the state-qualifying mark for third and Mariska Krank earned fourth for the Raiders.

Anna Clifton again won the pole-vault for Trinity with a state-qualifying mark of 9' — along with the Cowboys' Leah Duttenhefner at the same measurement — while Killdeer's Josey Andersen was in third and Hettinger-Scranton's Burwick was in at fourth. The boys side saw Gage Glaser massively qualify for state and win at 14-feet for Trinity, while Killdeer's Bohmbach also qualified for state and took second at 13'6", with Jake Glaser of THS also qualifying at 13-feet-even for third.

Bowman County took three of the top-four spots in the long-jump as Bohden Duffield won with a state-qualifying 21'10", his brother, Bishop qualified with a 21' mark, Gage Glaser missed qualifying by 1/2 " with a 20'8.5" effort for third and Dix took fourth for the 'Dawgs. The girls side saw Heart River's Abby Talkington take second with a state-qualifying 16'10" leap and she will be joined at state by Richardton Taylor's Juliet Redka, who earned third with a 16'7" effort and Landyn Gerbig finished in fourth for BCHS.

The triple-jump was won by Mark Fitterer with a 38'10" and Lucas Brown took second for the Buccaneers at 38'2.5", while Bowman County's Mason Lambourn and Williams finished in third and fourth, respectively. The girls event was won by Anna Nasset of Hettinger County with a state-qualifying 34' performance, while Bowman's Addie Umbreit was just south of qualifying with a second-place 33'10" and Talkington took third for HRHS with Jaycia Thomas rounding out the top-for for the Huskies.

Next-up for area Division B track & field teams will be the Southwest Regional Meet in Bowman that starts on Friday, May 17 at 10:30 a.m. for the field events and track events beginning at 11:30.

For more information about track & field in North Dakota, please visit the website at

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/NorthDakota/

, and for updates on Class B athletics just keep reading The Dickinson Press.