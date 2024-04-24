Trinity girls win Baker Small Meet in Montana

Apr. 24—BAKER, Mont. — Trinity High School's girls track and field team piled up 209 total points for a first-place finish at the five-team Baker Small Meet in Montana on Tuesday, April 23, with the boys placing second-overall with 125.5 points out of the six teams fielded, behind the hosts' 183.

"We had a wonderful day on the girls side, with lots of personal-bests and many other top-notch efforts," Trinity girls coach Tim Baustian said. "We were able to qualify our 4x100m relay team for the state meet with a 52.22, a team of senior Serenity Pavlicek, junior Elly McAvoy, senior Harper Skaare, and senior Helena Pavek.

He added, "We finally got a thrower into the state meet, as senior Melissa Zach threw 110' 2" in the discus."

Pavek had another brilliant afternoon, taking a blue-ribbon in the 200m dash as well with a time of 27.22 seconds, while Jersey Erie finished at third with a 29.66, Skaare was fourth at 30.01 and Zach took fifth with a 30.06 effort. Elly McAvoy came in with a silver and a 1:05.9 for the 400m dash, Erie won the 800m run/dash with a 2:38.2 — just-ahead of Delaney Deschamp's 2:39.58 — with Claire Anderson earning fourth (2:52.87) and Gianna Kreitinger (2:56.87) rounding out the top-5 in the event. Ellie Spradling came away with a blue-ribbon, 13:51.91 for the Titans in the 3200m run and Pavek finished second in the 300m hurdles at 50.64 (with sophomore Annabel Scheeler on her heels at 51.54 for third) to round-out the individual track events.

For the relays, Bella Kovash joined Scheeler, Pavlicek and Anna Clifton at the top of the 4x400m relay at 4:30.61, with the THS B-team of Spradling, Anderson, Deschamp and Jaylie Prause earning a silver with 4:43.59.

In the boys individual track events, Elijah Jilek took sixth in the 100m dash with a 12.71 time and placed equally in the 200m dash with a 26.09, while Jake Shobe was tops in the 400m dash at 52.78 with Izaak Kudrna just behind him with a second-place 53.36. Colton Christenson took second in the 800m run at 2:14.64 with Andrew Jacobs and Nolan Thorson finishing sixth and seventh, respectively.

Benjamin Ellerkamp earned fourth in the 1600m run with a 6:08.22 and Lukas Eilts was the blue-ribbon winner with an 11:48.54 in the 3200m, with teammate Alex Keller taking fourth at 12:35.10.

Max Glaser joined-up with Levi Linker, Brody Kuntz and Noah Eilts to post a fourth-place 55.65 in the 4x100m relay, and Gage Glaser, Kudrna, Thorson and Shobe were in first with a 3:34.67 performance in the 4x400m event.

Field-events also were kind to the Trinity faithful, with Tanner Roers rocking a third-place mark in the shot-put with a 37'5.5" throw, and Sam Stockert finished in eighth in the same event, while in the discus Roers was fourth with a 111'6" toss.

Thorson and Davin Haag were third and fourth in the high-jump, at 5'4" and 5'2", respectively, and Gage Glaser earned a second-place finish with a 19'3" mark in the long-jump with Max Glaser finishing fifth, and the field-events were rounded out on the triple-jump pit with Thorson finishing in second with a 37'1" mark for the boys.

The girls field-events saw Josie Schieno, Grace Veverka, Eleena Kern and Claire Ernst take the 2-5 spots, respectively, and Katherine Schneider was behind Zach in the discus at second with a 95'9" throw and Veverka was third with a 93'6" mark. Schieno took fifth and Ernst took sixth in the same event. The Javelin squad of Schneider, Kovash, Zach, and Olivia Kessel were first- through fourth-places with marks of 96'10", 96', 93'4" and 84', in-order.

Kessel won the high-jump with a 4'8" leap and Kovash was third at 4'2", while the pole-vault was won by Clifton at 10'3". Jordan Tessier was tied for fourth in the long-jump with a 14'4" mark to round-out the field events for the day.

"I am super excited about the position the team is in," Baustian said. "Having had limited meets so far, you don't get the chance to see the growth of the athletes. Some of today's success was a byproduct of the good weather, the rest was simply from Titan grit."

He added, "Today put a lot into perspective, showing that we are where we need to be and that our practices are doing what we hoped they would do."

