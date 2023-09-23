Trinity football, led by QB Zane Johnson, takes down top-ranked St. Xavier at L&N Stadium

If you haven’t heard, Trinity High School has a freshman quarterback this season.

Zane Johnson showed Friday night why you’ll hear his name for years to come.

In front of an estimated crowd of 18,000 at L&N Stadium, Johnson threw four touchdown passes as the Shamrocks stunned No. 1-ranked St. Xavier, 45-10.

Johnson started the season as the backup to senior Jackson Hepner but took over the job early in Game 2 against Frederick Douglass — a 17-14 loss — and hasn’t looked back. Though no official record exists, many longtime Trinity observers believe him to be the first freshman to start at quarterback in program history.

Trinity coach Jay Cobb has understandably tried to shield Johnson from the media spotlight, but there was no hiding him Friday night.

Johnson threw a pair of touchdown passes to Luke Sasser to help Trinity (3-3) — ranked No. 5 in Class 6A — take a 21-10 halftime lead.

But Johnson was just getting started. He hit Jake Castelluzo for a 13-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter and then let loose with a 41-yard touchdown bomb to Jeremiah Lynn for a 42-10 lead at the 3:28 mark of the third.

Johnson — listed at 5 feet 10 and 170 pounds — is the son of Jordan Johnson, who was the head football coach at Waggener from 2015-18.

Johnson is part of a heralded freshman class at Trinity that also includes starting cornerback Sekou Kamara.

Senior Clint Sansbury rushed for two touchdowns as Trinity snapped a two-game losing streak to St. X. The Shamrocks now have a 49-40-2 lead in a series that began in 1956. In his third season as Trinity’s head coach, Cobb got his first victory over the Tigers.

ST. XAVIER 7 3 0 0 - 10

TRINITY 14 7 21 3 – 45

First quarter

T – Luke Sasser 12 pass from Zane Johnson (Carson Hilbert kick)

T – Clint Sansbury 47 run (Hilbert kick)

X – Trevor Havill 8 run (Logan Zoeller kick)

Second quarter

X – Zoeller 31 FG

T – Sasser 7 pass from Johnson (Hilbert kick)

Third quarter

T – Sansbury 12 run (Hilbert kick)

T – Jake Castelluzo 13 pass from Johnson (Hilbert kick)

T – Jeremiah Lynn 41 pass from Johnson (Hilbert kick)

Fourth quarter

T – Hilbert 26 FG

Reach Jason Frakes at jfrakes@courier-journal.com and follow him on X @kyhighs.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky high school football scores: St. X Trinity game, Louisville