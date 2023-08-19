Trinity football forces 5 turnovers, routs Bryan Station in 'measuring-stick' game

With a record 27 state championships to its name, the Trinity High School football team is "not in the revenge business," third-year head coach Jay Cobb told The Courier Journal.

So, the Shamrocks treated Friday night's rematch against Bryan Station, which knocked them out of the third round of the Class 6A playoffs last November, not as an opportunity for payback but rather a "measuring stick," Cobb said, for how far they've come since the season-ending loss.

Trinity passed the Week 1 test with flying colors. The Shamrocks cruised to a 36-3, running-clock victory against a Defenders team that returned 17 starters from last year's state semifinal run to kick off the 2023 campaign at Marshall Stadium with one of their most famous graduates, University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm, watching from the sidelines.

Senior tailback Clinton Sansbury led the way with 97 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries after going for just 26 yards on 10 attempts against the Defenders in last year's playoff loss. Cobb said Sansbury bulked up 20 pounds during the offseason, and he needed every bit of it to pull off his biggest run of the game.

Trinity received the opening kickoff and rode Sansbury into Bryan Station territory. His number was called again on fourth down and 2 from the 3-yard line, and he muscled his way through the scrum to move the chains and set up a 1-yard touchdown run on the next play that proved to be all the breathing room the Shamrocks needed thanks to their opportunistic defense.

With senior quarterback Trenton Cutwright under duress in the pocket all night, the Defenders coughed up the ball five times — two fumbles, three interceptions. The second and third turnovers blew the game wide open.

Senior linebacker Jayden Lockhart returned a fumble off a bobbled snap 25 yards for a touchdown to put Trinity up 14-0 with less than nine minutes to play in the second quarter. By the eight-minute mark, it led 21-0 after a successful onside kick set the table for Sansbury's second touchdown of the night.

Senior linebacker Andrew Davis picked off Cutwright two plays into the third quarter, then Shamrocks' starting QB Jackson Hepner promptly connected with fellow senior Lucas Sasser for a 32-yard touchdown through the air on one of his only six passing attempts of the game.

Sansbury's third touchdown less than three minutes later brought KHSAA's running-clock rule into effect. It, too, was set up by a fumble that gave Trinity another short field to work with.

Bryan Station outgained the Shamrocks (203 yards to 186 yards) and won the time-of-possession battle (30:43 to 16:50) but didn't advance the ball past Trinity's 20-yard line during the first half. The Defenders also did not record a first down in the second half until there were less than two minutes to play in the third quarter.

"We expect big things from them," Cobb said of his defense, which returned eight starters from a unit that allowed only 14.8 points per game in 2022. "We played really great defense last year; we just didn't turn people over. In order to do that, you have to play on the other guys' grass. You need (tackles for loss), you need hurries, you need sacks; and I think we saw that tonight."

Pitching a shutout, however, wasn't in the cards. Bryan Station finally got on the board with a field goal in the game's final minute, spoiling what would have been a sweet reward — doughnuts from Nord's Bakery — for Cobb's defense.

Trinity's next game is at 7:30 p.m. Friday against reigning 5A state champion Frederick Douglass at Marshall Stadium. Bryan Station will travel to Boyle County to face Franklin County at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 in the Whitaker Bank Rebel Bowl.

