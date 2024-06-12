Trinity falls to Neumann Goretti in state semifinals

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — The Trinity Shamrocks baseball team made history in 2024, becoming the first team in program history to reach the state semifinals.

Unfortunately, that was where their road ended, as the Rocks ran out of gas in the 3A state semifinals, falling to Neumann Goretti 11-1 in five innings.

“Just really proud of our guys, we came a long way this year,” Trinity head coach Chris Cap said. “To reach the final four, there are a lot of other ballclubs in the Mid Penn that would love to get to this point.”

“For us, we’re starting to really establish a tradition of winning, and I feel like we have a firm nucleus coming back next year,” Cap said. “But I feel bad for our seniors right now, I feel like they gave us 100 percent.”

“It’s just a great honor to coach these young men, and I emphasize men,” Cap said. “These guys, long after the cleats come off, they’re going to be very productive people in the community, husbands and fathers.”

