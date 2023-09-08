Trinity dominates Bulldogs in straight-sets win

Sep. 8—DICKINSON — That looked like a potential tug-of-war between Trinity's Titans and the Bowman County Bulldogs at Dickinson Trinity on Thursday, Sept. 7 turned into a straight-sets win for THS, by scores of 25-11, 25-11 and 25-10, but it wasn't nearly as anticlimactic as it sounds.

"You know, with all of those (Trinity) players they have returning from the last two years, they're a very good team," Bowman County head coach Phil Weldele said. "The biggest thing that I wanted to see from them (Bulldogs) tonight — because we have kind of a tumultuous period there — and one of the things that I wanted to see form them was whether we're going to play together and whether we were going to play hard, and I thought we did that."

After dropping the opening set as the Titans went on an 8-1 run that helped them pull ahead at 13-2 early-on, the home team never looked back and closed out the game on an ace by senior Katherine Schneider — who also provided a solid kill in the closing seconds of the game — and a pair of kills from senior Ava Jahner that broke the Bulldogs' backs in the final few points. The team also scored 7 points on Jahner's serve opportunities in the first set.

"It's a big momentum game for us, and we've been competitive with Bowman County for a couple years," Titans head coach Breanna Sisson said. "So, to get a big win tonight was big motivation going into next week. They (BCHS) are a great team and they're scrappy and have great hitters up at the front."

But with that initial set over-and-done-with, the Bulldogs came out gunning in the second set and took an 8-5 lead to open the scoring and kept that lead until the game was knotted up at 10. From there, however, the Titans again pulled away, with a dominant 13-2 run that made the score 21-11 and threatened to close out the Bulldogs again with a pair of stunning kills from senior Helena Pavek, two more from Bella Kovash and another couple from Jahner. Kovash saw results from 10 of her service-opportunities, including points 13-21 as the team pulled away.

"In practice this week, we were really focusing on their hitters and trying to find different shots and add variety for what they can do at the net," Sisson said. "And I think that was kind of the challenge for them tonight, was to see what we can add into our plays and see if it works; see if it doesn't and those runs kind of proved what we worked on in practice and translated into what we were doing in games and I think that's what we saw there in the second set with that big run is that we were able to mix up our shots, use different hitters and keep Bowman on their toes."

The third set proved to be the most-dominant win for the Titans on the night, as they piled up the points in the opening minutes for a 10-1 lead, and then went on another scoring outburst with a further 10-3 advantage that made the score 20-4 with no hope in sight for the Bulldogs. The younger players came on to complete the last few minutes of the game and it gave the senior-laden team a chance to expose the younger players to some experience in the later stages, which is an important component to maintaining consistency with any program.

"I was impressed with our defense being able to handle them, being in-system, and then being able to get aggressive at the net," Sisson said. "With 10 seniors on our roster, when we're kind of looking to build for next year, getting some younger experience on the court is crucial because they're going to need that and they're going to have to be up to speed for next year.."

The Titans (3-0) were paced by the torrid scoring of Melissa Zach's team-leading 10 kills, while she was followed up by Olivia Kessel's 7 and 6 apiece from Jahner and Pavek. Delaney Deschamp had a busy night with another outstanding distribution game of 34-assists, while Jahnera nd Kovash each had 5 aces on the night. Defensively, THS saw Jersey Erie dig out a team-high 12 shots and Jahner contributed 9 more, while Elly McAvoy was a defensive standout as well with 8 digs of her own.

For their parts, the Bulldogs (1-3) saw solid production on the defensive side of the net from senior Reagan Coyle with 8 digs and fellow senior Ember Van Deale with 5. Offensively, Claire Stafford led the way in kills with 4 and Kennedy Senn contributed 3, while Alyssa Martian's assists were tied at 5 with her teammate Sophia Headley.

For more information about the Trinity Titans, please visit their website at

https://trinitycatholicschools.com/titan-athletics

and for more information about Bowman High School athletics, click

https://bowmancountybulldogsathletics.com/

. For more information about North Dakota prep volleyball, please visit

https://ndhsaanow.com/teams/volleyball.