Trinity, Cowboys provide Wednesday fireworks in Killdeer

May 2—SOUTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA — Dickinson Trinity's boys and girls track and field squads took away first-place finishes at the Killdeer Triangular that also featured Beulah, as the Titans scored 71.5 for the young men and the ladies ended up with 80.5 for their efforts. The guys saw Killdeer in at second with 56.5 and the Miners rounding out the field at 47, while the girls from Beulah earned 55.5 for second and Killdeer was third with a 50-point total.

Top-four individual results included THS's Harper Skare with a second-place 13.24 in the 100m dash and a rare tie for third for the Cowboys' Brooke Pojorlie at 13.84, while Gage Glaser earned a blue-ribbon in the event for Trinity at 11.44 seconds in an even-rarer tie with teammate Izaak Kudrna for state-qualifying marks, followed by Jake Shobe's 11.64 and Cayden Neurohr also tied with Jake Glaser of Trinity with a fourth-place 12.24.

In the 200m dash, KHS's Autumn Arndt took second with a time of 28.74 and Anna Clifton took third with a 29.54 for Trinity, while on the boys side Kudrna finished with a blue-ribbon, state-qualifying 22.94 and Shobe raced to a 23.24 — also good-enough to qualify — while Nekori and Jekori Dahlen tied for third with a time of 23.44.

Helena Pavek finished with a top-time of 59.94 to again qualify for state in the 400m dash, with teammate Serenity Pavlicek taking fourth and Killdeer's Abby Hardersen ending up in third with a time of 1:01.54, while on the boys side Shobe qualified for state with a first-place 51.84 and Nekori Dahlen took second at 53.34 with Kudrna earning third in 54.64 seconds.

Cowboys 800m standout Addie Miller qualified for state with a 2:22.74 and first-place, while Trinity's Brenna Jo Walbaum was second with a 2:39.64 and teammates Ellie Spradling and Delaney Deschamp rounded out the top four. In the 1600m run, the Titans took the top-four spots through Wolbaum, Spradling, Deschamp and Adria Haich — in order — and Carly Bullinger took home first in the 3200m run with a state-qualifying 12:09.54.

For the boys 1600m run, THS took the top-four spots with Joel Thorson's 5:08.94 at the top and Colton Christenson, Alex Keller and Andrew Jacobs finishing second-through-fourth, respectively.

Killdeer's Grayson Fettig was second in the 110m hurdles at 18.94 seconds and teammate Jacob Jaggi earned third with a 21.84, while in the 300m event Fettig also won the blue-ribbon with a 45.84 effort and Christenson took second at 46.94, while the 300m girls hurdles was won by THS's Pavek in a state-qualifying time of 48.34 with teammate Annabel Scheeler earning second in 51.04 seconds.

The 4x100m relay was won on the girls side by the Killdeer team of Josey Anderson, Arndt, Cassie Bang and Pojorlie with a 54.44 performance and the Cowboys also won the boys event with Gus and Tucker Bohmbach combining with Dean Dumas and Jekori Dahlen coming in at 45.74 seconds.

Killdeer's Nekori Dahlen, Cooper Bang, Tucker Bohmbach and Dumas earned a blue-ribbon in the 4x200m relay with teammates Josey Andersen combining with Arndt, Mickellyn Walker and Cassie Bang to win the women's event in 1:54.74.

The 4x400m relays were both won by Trinity, as Andrew Jacobs, Thorson, Lukas Eilts and Christenson teaming up for a 3:53.34 while Pavlicek, Elly McAvoy, Scheeler and Pavek nailed down a state-qualifying 4:17.44. Pavlicek, Jersey Erie, Claire Anderson and Gianna Kreitinger also won the 4x800 for the Titans in a time of 11:23.04.

In the field-events, Trinity's Tanner Roers took second in the shot-put with a 37'2" mark with Killdeer's Calvin Dobitz earning fourth, while the Titans' Josie Schieno was second with a 28'9" effort and the Cowboys' Adalyn Kucera was in at fourth. In the discus, Lainey Kucera took first with a state-qualifying 122'3" throw and sister Adalyn Kucera also qualified with a third-place 110'6" mark, while on the boys side Dobitz took top-honors at 122'8" and Roers took third for Trinity at 120'4". The javelin was won by Trinity's Melissa Zach with a 97'2" effort and teammates Katherine Schneider and Elly McAvoy backed her up in second and third places, while KHS's Gus Bohmbach tossed a second-place 128'3" for second and Kale Hansen followed him in third place and Haden Thormahlen came in fourth for the Cowboys.

Killdeer took the top-three spots in the high-jump through Jaxon Reese's blue-ribbon mark of 5'6", Cooper Bang's second-place 5'4" and Trey Larimer's 5'2" effort — which tied with Trinity's Thorson — and Madeline Lambert won the girls event with a 5' performance with Trinity's Olivia Kessel taking second at 4'8" and the Cowboys' Brooke Baselt earning the bronze-ribbon.

The pole-vault was tied for first by KHS's Gus Bohmbach and Trinity's Gage Glaser with a 13' leap and two more Glasers — Jake and Max — tied for third with an 11' performance. Clifton turned in a first-place 9'6" vault for Trinity and Killdeer's Leah Duttenhefner was in second with a 9' effort while Josey Andersen tied for third at 8'. In the long-jump, Jake and Gage Glaser leapt 19'2" and 19', respectively, for second and third, with Dukart rounding out the top-four for Killdeer, while Jordan Tessier earned second for THS at 14'.5" and Elizabeth Dukart rounding out the top-four for the Cowboys. The triple-jump was tied by Killdeer's Tessa Dvorak and Trinity's Skare at 28'5" while the boys side saw Nolan Thorson and Andrew Jacobs come in second and third with marks of 35'3.5" and 33', respectively.

