Trinity Christian's Elijah Oehlke gets first DI scholarship offer

Elijah Oehlke, Trinity Christian's dynamic quarterback who led the Crusaders to the NCISAA Division II football state championship game as a junior, has received his first Division 1 college football scholarship offer.

Oehlke announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday that he received his first football scholarship offer from Liberty.

"When (Elijah) came to us, it was almost like a match made in heaven," Trinity coach Chuck Webster said about the prospect quarterback. "He came in for us this year and was able to be productive and things were relatively easy for him because his thought process expedited everything about him," he finished.

Oehlke is a three-year starter — two years as a starter with Gray's Creek, and he just concluded his first season with the Crusaders where he saw tremendous success and emerged as a star.

This past season, Oehlke led the Crusaders to a NCISAA Big East conference title and finished the year 10-2 while throwing for 1,499 yards (166 yards per game) and 26 touchdowns. Elijah was also efficient on his feet, rushing for nine touchdowns and 216 yards.

Outside of his impressive skill on the gridiron, Coach Webster was more impressed by Elijah's faith and his dedication in the classroom, excelling with a 3.9 GPA while also taking college courses at FTCC.

"The kid carries a 3.9 GPA — he's such an amazing young man and because of this alone, more offers will come," Webster said.

Liberty is a private, four-year college located in Lynchburg, Virginia. The Flames just finished a record-breaking season at No. 25 in the country, (13-1, 8-0 Conference USA) and its sole loss came in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl against No. 8 Oregon.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Elijah Oehlke football recruiting Trinity Christian prospect offer