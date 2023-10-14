Trinity Christian, University Christian get into scuffle at end of district game
Trinity Christian and University Christian got into scuffle at the end of their district game. The Conquerors won 14-0 against their longtime rivals.
Trinity Christian and University Christian got into scuffle at the end of their district game. The Conquerors won 14-0 against their longtime rivals.
The TD was Hunter's first as a Colorado player. He missed three games after he was sidelined by a late hit in Week 3.
Andres Fox was given a 15-yard penalty and immediately tossed for his actions.
The Spurs rookie finished with 23 points. You're going to want to see how he scored some of them.
The Browns tight end kept his face covered before playing the Ravens. He revealed the damage to his face earlier this week.
The 2023-24 NBA season is near, so at the end of another eventful summer we take our annual trip too close to the sun, daring you to stand the swelter of these views.
Fantasy analyst Sal Vetri reveals 10 intriguing findings that could help secure victory this week (and beyond).
People are tuning into the Jets, even without Aaron Rodgers.
"It is what it is," the tight end said when the NFL was mulling over his punishment.
Las Vegas dropped both games at Barclays Center this season, plus a look at the hardship contract situation Aces players commented on, Breanna Stewart awaits birth of second child and Kelsey Plum's offseason plan to move to New Jersey.
Richard Torrez, a silver medalist for the 2021 U.S. Olympic boxing team, returns to the ring Saturday, hoping to take another step on his journey toward contention in the heavyweight division.
Three of the MLB's top regular-season teams were eliminated quickly this postseason.
The Browns QB's shoulder wasn't ready even after a bye week.
Sean Payton said he screwed up at the end of the first half vs. Kansas City.
Patrick Mahomes is still great. But the structure around him has deteriorated to a degree, and it's a relative slog to score points even against bad defenses like Denver's.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don provides his lineup advice for every game on the Week 6 slate, along with some DFS tips.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 6.
Belichick by function has insulated himself with disciples. But that's coming home to roost, which has even the fan base growing impatient with their six-time Super Bowl champion head coach.
Deion Sanders' team is 3-2-1 against the spread this season.
No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington headlines another loaded day of action on Saturday.
William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson enter on the positive side of the cut line, while Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney are on the outside of the final four looking in.