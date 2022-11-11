Trinity Benson returns to Lions after brief 2nd stint with Broncos

Déjà vu?

Trinity Benson is once again leaving the Denver Broncos to join the Detroit Lions.

Benson, who joined the Broncos as a college free agent out of East Central in 2019, spent the first two years of his career on Denver’s practice squad. The Broncos then traded the receiver and a sixth-round pick to the Lions in 2021 in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round draft picks.

Benson caught 10 passes for 103 yards in eight games with Detroit last season. He then failed to make their 53-man roster this summer. After that, Denver brought the receiver back, signing him to the practice squad in October.

After spending the last four weeks on the Broncos’ practice squad, Benson is now returning to the Lions — they signed him to their active roster on Wednesday.

Denver now has two receivers remaining on its practice squad: Brandon Johnson and Kaden Davis. At the time of this writing, the Broncos have one open spot on the practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire