Trinity Bell is a new name to know in Alabama

Sk6hlcu6m60dgdoh8cif

Rivals.com

Trinity Bell is back on the football field.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 6-foot-7, 250 pound athlete out of Albertville (Ala.) has basketball offers and he hasn't played football since middle, but he made the decision last spring to put the pads back on.

That decision is already paying off.

Illinois, Nebraska and Tennessee have already offered the junior defensive end. In-state school Auburn has started to show interest too. Arizona State, Florida and Memphis are some others that have started to take notice.

The decision to put the pads back on look to be a good one.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

BACK TO THE GRIDIRON...

"I just kind of went with the flow and got out there in the spring," said Bell. "I started bonding with the teammates, I liked the practices and I decided I was going to play football again.

"I really enjoy playing football and I think it is easier than basketball. I like tackling, I like scoring touchdowns, and I like playing with the whole team of 11 in football. In basketball, it is different, because five defenders can gang up on one player, but in football, it is about the team. I like that part of it a lot."

GETTING FAMILIAR WITH TENNESSEE...

"I was up at Tennessee in February to watch a basketball game and they offered me my first football scholarship. I was very surprised. I had not even played football yet. I thought they had some in me, and I expected the Tennessee coaches to tell me I should play football, like everyone else had been saying, but I was shocked by the offer.

"I have been there a couple of times now, and I was at the BYU game. The atmosphere was very energetic and friendly. The biggest highlights were going in the locker room before the game going on the sidelines and talking to coach Jeremy Pruitt one on one.

Story continues

"I love their atmosphere and they were the first people to offer me. They are definitely a top three school for me."

LEARNING ABOUT ILLINI AND HUSKERS...

"It was kind of surprising when I got the Illinois and Nebraska offers. They started texting me, then calling me, so I kind of had an idea they were going to offer.

"Both of those schools have been showing interest since September 1. I don't know too much about the schools yet, other than what the coaches have been telling me. I am still learning about Nebraska and Illinois."

EXPLORING OPTIONS...

"I have offers from Jacksonville State, St. Louis, UAB and some others to play basketball and I am not sure yet which sport I want to play in college. I am just a junior, I am just starting to learn about football recruiting, so I am still thinking about it all.

"I will see what offers I get in each sport, I will talk to my family about it and just see what my best option is. I do love basketball, but if I have the bigger offers in football, that may be the direction I go.

"It is something I will just look at, and think about over time. I am looking forward to see how all this plays out. It is exciting to have offers in two sports, so I am looking forward to going through this process."

RIVALS REACTION

Down deep, Bell might love basketball a little more right now, but football is growing on him. He is sacking the quarterback at defensive end, he is scoring touchdowns at tight end, and he is drawing major attention from Power 5 programs. He averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds in basketball as a sophomore, and if bigger offers come to play that sport, it could make things interesting, but if his offer list continues to grow to play major college football, that will be hard for him to go away from. If there is an early leader, it would be Tennessee. Not only were the Vols first to offer, and have now had him in Knoxville twice, but Jeremy Pruitt's father, Dale Pruitt was the head coach at Albertville up until this season, so there is that connection too.