Trinity beats Lower Dauphin for third boys lacrosse district title

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Trinity boys lacrosse entered the 2A District III boys lacrosse championship 20-1 looking for their third district title and they would not be denied.

The Shamrocks rattled off seven straight goals before Lower Dauphin could find an answer, ultimately rolling to an 8-3 win to capture the district championship.

“I think it’s been an all-year thing for us, I think we always get everybody’s best shot, but when there’s something else on the line, we were nervous at first but played well,” Trinity head coach Jerry Standford said.

“I’m really proud of the guys and we fought and played a really good team tonight,” Standford said.

“Gosh it just means so much and I’m so excited for these guys because they worked so hard ever since the fall,” Trinity senior attack Peter Gaudian said. “It’s a hard thing to even get here and have this medal around my neck. It’s everything.”

The Shamrocks will face District VII’s third place finisher in the PIAA state playoffs, while Lower Dauphin will face the District IV or District VI winner.

