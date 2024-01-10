Trinity basketball, playing sixth game in six days, tops Eastern, reaches LIT semifinals

Playing its sixth game in six days, the Trinity High School basketball team had to dig deep to advance in the Republic Bank Louisville Invitational Tournament.

Senior guard Drae Vasser hit 5 of 6 3-point tries and scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Shamrocks to a 55-43 victory over Eastern on Tuesday in a second-round LIT matchup at Valley.

“We’re just running on a lot of motivation and adrenaline right now,” Vasser said.

Trinity's Drae Vasser drives past Eastern's Jack Donan during the first half. Vasser scored a game-high 24 points in the Shamrocks' 55-43 victory Tuesday night in an LIT quarterfinal at Valley.

Ranked No. 4 in the state, Trinity (15-3) took an 11-hour bus ride home from New Orleans on Sunday after winning the Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic. The Shamrocks won four games in three days, beating Peabody of Alexandria, Louisiana, 48-45 in overtime in Saturday night’s final.

There was no rest for the weary, as Trinity opened LIT play Monday night with a 65-47 victory over Pleasure Ridge Park.

“We went down to New Orleans and played big,” Vasser said. “We just want to come back to Louisville and prove we’re the team we need to be. … We knew once we got back in town we were going to get every team’s best shot.”

Shamrocks coach Mike Szabo was pleased with his team’s performance in New Orleans but said fatigue started to show Tuesday.

He said he’ll give the team a day off Wednesday and practice Thursday in preparation for Friday’s LIT semifinal against the Male-St. Xavier winner.

“We’re slow,” Szabo said. “We’re behind offensively and defensively. We’re not connected enough, not ready enough. We have to be willing to do whatever it takes to help our team. We have to keep working on that, and we will.”

Julius Edmonds scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half and added seven rebounds for Trinity.

But it was Vasser who led the way. He scored nine straight points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers, to give the Shamrocks a 47-33 lead with 6:43 remaining.

“Just my teammates finding me and having the trust in me to be a senior leader,” Vasser said. “The ball went in, thank God.”

Jack Donan scored 18 points to lead Eastern (11-6). The Eagles were 5 of 9 from 3-point range in the first half, trailing just 25-24 at the break, but went 0 for 4 from behind the arc in the second half.

TRINITY 15 10 16 14 – 55

EASTERN 13 11 9 10 – 43

Trinity (15-3) – Julius Edmonds 13, Drae Vasser 24, Josiah Lawson 9, Jayden Johnson 3, Alex Johnson 4, Keriawn Berry 2.

Eastern (11-6) – Josh Brock 9, Tyler Freeman 2, Jack Donan 18, Sam Locke 8, Cohen Todd 3, Sam Bird 3.

More LIT coverage: A look at team to beat, contenders, dark horse and top players

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Follow on X @kyhighs.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 2024 LIT: Trinity basketball defeats Eastern to reach semifinals