Trimble pulls away in second half to upset Elgin in playoff football

MARION — Elgin's standout season came to an end Friday night with a 37-6 home loss against Trimble in a Division VI, Region 23 high school football playoff opener.

“Our seniors really reset the expectation for Elgin football," Comets coach Zack Winslow said as his team ends 2023 with an 8-3 mark, making the postseason for a second straight year and third time in four seasons.

Key Moments

Elgin's defense was stout for most of the game and, given the stat line, the outcome would seem surprising.

“The effort was there all night long,” Winslow said. “I figured it was going to be a battle.”

The Comets (8-3), seeded fifth in the region to Trimble's No. 12 seed, recovered a fumble and had a goal-line stand from first-and-goal at their 4. Elgin's score came when senior Caleb Atha recovered a blocked Tomcat punt around the 20-yard line and plowed his way into the end zone. Unfortunately all of those things happened in the first half for Elgin.

In the second half it was all Trimble, as head coach Phil Faires made some changes at halftime.

“We finally found a formation we liked," he said. "We really haven’t run it all year. We were having some success, then the line got some confidence. We’re pretty good up front. We’re not real big, but we’re pretty good when we have some confidence.”

Elgin's Quentin Harrison gets tackled during a home playoff football game with Trimble.

The Tomcats (6-4) were led by senior running back Xavier Cunningham, who rushed for 106 yards.

“Our tailbacks ran hard when we needed it.” Faires said, but also credited the unsung positions. “Offensive and defensive line won it for us. We knew their running game was pretty good, and the first drive they ran down our throats, but we made some adjustments.”

Elgin couldn’t find its groove in the second half. Nevertheless, the Comets have a lot to look forward to,

"We’ve got to keep the young guys out and keep them in tune, make sure that they’re working hard," Winslow said. "I think the future’s bright here overall, we just have to keep working.”

Game Balls

Trimble quarterback Brandon Burdette had a rushing touchdown and threw for 97 yards and two scores, all of them to Max Frank. Owen Sikorski and Luke Osborne also scored for the Tomcats, as Cunningham paced the rushing attack.

Elgin was led by Quentin Harrison offensively. He rushed for 89 yards.

Elgin reacts to Caleb Atha's punt block for touchdown in the first half of its home football playoff game with Trimble.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Elgin falls out of OHSAA football playoffs against Trimble