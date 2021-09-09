Triller Fight Club video: Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz press conference faceoff
In what can be considered an unlikely scenario, UFC legends Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz are set to meet in the boxing ring on Triller Fight Club pay-per-view. But before they do, the former UFC champions faced off for the first time Thursday after the pre-fight news conference at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort and Spa.
You can watch their staredown in the video above.
“Triller Fight Club: Legends 2” takes place Saturday at the Seminole Hard Rock Resort & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The event is headlined by a fight between former boxing champion Evander Holyfield and former UFC champ Vitor Belfort.
