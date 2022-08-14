Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during Saturday night’s preseason game, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

“You hate to see an injury like that for a guy that’s been working as diligently as Trill has,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Sunday. “He was making plays daily on the ball. You could tell from his teammates how pumped they were for him. It hurt the hearts of the whole team.”

The Dolphins were counting on Williams as a key contributor behind Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. Jones remains out but hopes to return from leg surgery in time for the season opener.

With Williams out for the year, Keion Crossen and Noah Igbinoghene are the best options currently on the roster. But Xavier Rhodes, Chris Harris, Joe Haden and AJ Bouye are among the veteran cornerbacks who remain free agents.

“We’re evaluating a couple guys and we will be in discussion how to handle some of these injuries and . . . not overdo [the workload of] existing corners on the roster,” McDaniel said.

Williams tackled Deven Thompkins for a 5-yard loss on a throw from Kyle Trask with 1:52 remaining in the team’s first preseason game. Williams immediately grabbled his left knee after the open-field stop, and he appeared to be in tears as he left the field and was carted to the training room.

Williams appeared in only one game last season, and now he will have to wait until 2023 to see more playing time.

Trill Williams will miss the season with a torn ACL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk