Trigger happy Aberdeen fail to finish

Aberdeen ended their Scottish Premiership campaign on a high, but for much of the past 10 months, it had been a slog of a season.

With players now on their holidays and new manager Jimmy Thelin preparing to make the move from Sweden, there's time to crunch the numbers.

The Dons had plenty of frustrations last term, some of which can be found in front of goal.

Aside from a mid-season slump, the magnificent Bojan Miovski showed his immense quality. But as a whole, there were real issues with Aberdeen's shooting boots.

Only Celtic, Rangers and Hearts racked up more shots in target in the league this season. The top three in the division, so hardly surprising.

Aberdeen are next on the list, but their trigger happiness didn't translate to an impressive goal tally, ranking seventh in the division for hitting the back of the net.

Such a disparity could suggest the Pittodrie side were trying their luck from poor positions that were easily held by opposition goalkeepers.

But a glance at the expected goals figures show they scored 48 goals from a xG of 53.58, conveying that Aberdeen too often spurned big chances in a season that can only be reflected on as a disappointment for a side that stormed to third last year.