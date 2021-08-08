We Tried And Ranked 17 Of The Best Frozen Pizzas And The Winner Had Us Shook

  • <p>We know frozen pizzas aren't usually what you think of when you picture yourself biting into a hot, delicious slice, but there are times when you can't wait on delivery and frozen will have to do. </p><p>A team of taste-testers sampled every kind of frozen pizza sold at major grocery stores, rating them on a scale of 1 (is this even pizza?) to 5 (is this delivery?), so you don't have to waste your money on the cardboard stuff. </p>
    We Tried And Ranked 17 Of The Best Frozen Pizzas And The Winner Had Us Shook

    We know frozen pizzas aren't usually what you think of when you picture yourself biting into a hot, delicious slice, but there are times when you can't wait on delivery and frozen will have to do.

    A team of taste-testers sampled every kind of frozen pizza sold at major grocery stores, rating them on a scale of 1 (is this even pizza?) to 5 (is this delivery?), so you don't have to waste your money on the cardboard stuff.

  • <p>We had high hopes for this one when one of our taste-testers raved about how he would eat it almost daily as a child. But as soon as we bit into the pizza we realized this number was better left for kids or people who just don't know any better. To say that the party pizza was far from pizza would be an understatement—the unmelted cheese, lackluster crust, and weirdly chunky pepperoni caused one taste tester to claim he "wouldn't even feed it to a dog."</p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.target.com/p/totino-s-pepperoni-party-frozen-pizza-10-2oz/-/A-13016484" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><em> $2, Totino's Party Pizza, target.com</em></strong></p>
    17. Totino's Party Pizza

    We had high hopes for this one when one of our taste-testers raved about how he would eat it almost daily as a child. But as soon as we bit into the pizza we realized this number was better left for kids or people who just don't know any better. To say that the party pizza was far from pizza would be an understatement—the unmelted cheese, lackluster crust, and weirdly chunky pepperoni caused one taste tester to claim he "wouldn't even feed it to a dog."

    BUY NOW $2, Totino's Party Pizza, target.com

  • <p>Whole Foods is a pro at healthy food but pizza, not so much. Though no tasters completely hated the pizza, it didn't go beyond decent. The biggest complaint was that the pizza didn't "have a lot of flavor, but quite a bit of grease"—definitely not something you'd expect from the chain. </p>
    16. Whole Foods 365 Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza

    Whole Foods is a pro at healthy food but pizza, not so much. Though no tasters completely hated the pizza, it didn't go beyond decent. The biggest complaint was that the pizza didn't "have a lot of flavor, but quite a bit of grease"—definitely not something you'd expect from the chain.

  • <p>A cheese pizza is all about that cheddar (or you know, whatever cheese blend happens to grace its dough) but in the words of one of our testers, "without as much going on, the cheese needs to deliver. This cheese does not." </p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FAmy-s-Pizza-4-Cheese%2F21274636&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffood-recipes%2Fg35422312%2Ffrozen-pizzas-ranked%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW </a> <em>$12, Amy's 4 Cheese Pizza, walmart.com</em></strong><br></p>
    15. Amy's 4 Cheese Pizza

    A cheese pizza is all about that cheddar (or you know, whatever cheese blend happens to grace its dough) but in the words of one of our testers, "without as much going on, the cheese needs to deliver. This cheese does not."

    BUY NOW $12, Amy's 4 Cheese Pizza, walmart.com

  • <p>Like its pepperoni counterpart, this Whole Foods supreme was not a stunner. According to one taster, the toppings were nice and fresh, but the pie as a whole needed more flavor. "It's nothing to write home about," another said. It's OK though, 'cause <a href="https://www.delish.com/food/g22559891/things-to-buy-at-whole-foods/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Whole Foods shouldn't be your go-to stop for pizza anyway" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Whole Foods shouldn't be your go-to stop for pizza anyway</a>. </p>
    14. Whole Foods 365 Thin Crust Supreme Pizza

    Like its pepperoni counterpart, this Whole Foods supreme was not a stunner. According to one taster, the toppings were nice and fresh, but the pie as a whole needed more flavor. "It's nothing to write home about," another said. It's OK though, 'cause Whole Foods shouldn't be your go-to stop for pizza anyway.

  • <p>Like most other cheese-only pizzas this one isn't exactly a star. As one taster put it, "the cheese was tasty, but the rest is meh."</p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgrocery.walmart.com%2Fip%2FTOMBSTONE-ORIGINAL-5-Cheese-Frozen-Pizza-19-3-oz-Pack%2F825517367&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffood-recipes%2Fg35422312%2Ffrozen-pizzas-ranked%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></strong><em><strong> $3, Tombstone Original 5 Cheese Pizza, walmart.com</strong></em><br></p>
    13. Tombstone Original 5 Cheese Pizza

    Like most other cheese-only pizzas this one isn't exactly a star. As one taster put it, "the cheese was tasty, but the rest is meh."

    BUY NOW $3, Tombstone Original 5 Cheese Pizza, walmart.com

  • <p>According to one taster, this pizza may have been "too thin to leave an impression." If you're into a <em>super</em> crispy crust, this is the pizza for you, but bear in mind that given the fragile dough, the sauce, cheese, and pepperoni will be lacking. </p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FNewman-s-Own-Thin-Crispy-Pizza-Uncured-Pepperoni-13-2-OZ%2F15716466&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffood-recipes%2Fg35422312%2Ffrozen-pizzas-ranked%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><em> $8, Newman's Own Thin & Crispy Uncured Pepperoni Pizza, walmart.com</em></strong><br></p>
    12. Newman's Own Thin & Crispy Uncured Pepperoni Pizza

    According to one taster, this pizza may have been "too thin to leave an impression." If you're into a super crispy crust, this is the pizza for you, but bear in mind that given the fragile dough, the sauce, cheese, and pepperoni will be lacking.

    BUY NOW $8, Newman's Own Thin & Crispy Uncured Pepperoni Pizza, walmart.com

  • <p>This BBQ pizza is mostly on-point. Though some tasters described the dough as slightly chewy, which we can all agree is not optimal in pizza, the sauce — AKA the main attraction — did not miss. A tangy sauce with a slight kick gives this pizza the edge to take it from freezer to near-delivery status. </p>
    11. Amy's BBQ Pizza

    This BBQ pizza is mostly on-point. Though some tasters described the dough as slightly chewy, which we can all agree is not optimal in pizza, the sauce — AKA the main attraction — did not miss. A tangy sauce with a slight kick gives this pizza the edge to take it from freezer to near-delivery status.

  • <p>"This pizza is not the most exciting, but also not threatening," one taster said. The cheese is light, the mushrooms actually taste roasted, and the spinach is a welcome touch of green. It's not extraordinary, but it's definitely good, and probably a great option for a vegetarian pizza lover. </p>
    10. Freschetta Brick Oven Crust Roasted Mushroom and Spinach Pizza

    "This pizza is not the most exciting, but also not threatening," one taster said. The cheese is light, the mushrooms actually taste roasted, and the spinach is a welcome touch of green. It's not extraordinary, but it's definitely good, and probably a great option for a vegetarian pizza lover.

  • <p>Based on initial taster comments, this frozen pizza was a little divisive. Some tasters loved the pepperoni, while others felt it tasted like it had been pulled straight out of the freezer. But like a fine wine, it got better with age (and by that we mean the passing minutes between bites, not actual years), and in the end, our tasters enjoyed it.</p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgrocery.walmart.com%2Fip%2FDIGIORNO-Original-Rising-Crust-Pepperoni-Frozen-Pizza-27-5-oz-Box%2F25826933&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffood-recipes%2Fg35422312%2Ffrozen-pizzas-ranked%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><em> $5, DiGiorno Original Rising Crust Pepperoni Pizza, walmart.com</em></strong><br></p>
    9. DiGiorno Original Rising Crust Pepperoni Pizza

    Based on initial taster comments, this frozen pizza was a little divisive. Some tasters loved the pepperoni, while others felt it tasted like it had been pulled straight out of the freezer. But like a fine wine, it got better with age (and by that we mean the passing minutes between bites, not actual years), and in the end, our tasters enjoyed it.

    BUY NOW $5, DiGiorno Original Rising Crust Pepperoni Pizza, walmart.com

  • <p>This pepperoni number was OK, but again, nothing too special. The one complaint that tasters had was that the crust was slightly too thick and you really had to bite down on it. Other than that, this is a classic pepperoni pie. </p>
    8. Freschetta Naturally Rising Crust Pepperoni Pizza

    This pepperoni number was OK, but again, nothing too special. The one complaint that tasters had was that the crust was slightly too thick and you really had to bite down on it. Other than that, this is a classic pepperoni pie.

  • <p>The veggies and toppings taste super fresh for a frozen pizza <em>and </em><span class="redactor-invisible-space">the pie has a little spicy somethin'-somethin' for those craving an extra kick. However, t</span>he cheese seems almost non-existent, and a razor thin crust means you're likely to have crumbled pizza in your plate instead of a slice in your hand. </p>
    7. Newman's Own Thin & Crispy Supreme Pizza

    The veggies and toppings taste super fresh for a frozen pizza and the pie has a little spicy somethin'-somethin' for those craving an extra kick. However, the cheese seems almost non-existent, and a razor thin crust means you're likely to have crumbled pizza in your plate instead of a slice in your hand.

  • <p>This supreme may have gotten a little too ambitious. This pie had a lot going on and although all the ingredients were fresh and flavorful, they overwhelmed the pizza. The sauce was top-notch, but the cheese got lost in it (and all the veggies and meats). </p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FDIGIORNO-Original-Rising-Crust-Supreme-Frozen-Pizza-31-5-oz-Box%2F33731239&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffood-recipes%2Fg35422312%2Ffrozen-pizzas-ranked%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><em> $5, DiGiorno Original Rising Crust Supreme Pizza, walmart.com</em></strong><br></p>
    6. DiGiorno Original Rising Crust Supreme Pizza

    This supreme may have gotten a little too ambitious. This pie had a lot going on and although all the ingredients were fresh and flavorful, they overwhelmed the pizza. The sauce was top-notch, but the cheese got lost in it (and all the veggies and meats).

    BUY NOW $5, DiGiorno Original Rising Crust Supreme Pizza, walmart.com

  • <p>As one taster said, "I had low expectations for this, but I actually can't stop eating it<span class="redactor-invisible-space">." Let's be real: Tony's is not gourmet pizza, but there's just something about it that won't let you stop munching on it until there's nothing left. Let's not question it. </span></p>
    5. Tony's Pepperoni Pizza

    As one taster said, "I had low expectations for this, but I actually can't stop eating it." Let's be real: Tony's is not gourmet pizza, but there's just something about it that won't let you stop munching on it until there's nothing left. Let's not question it.

  • <p>CPK came through with this BBQ-inspired pie. The chicken is actually juicy and the sauce is not too overwhelming, making this really enjoyable. The only caveat is that with such an extremely thin crust this number resembles a flatbread more than a pizza, so if you're craving something on the doughier side, you may want to try something else. </p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgrocery.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCALIFORNIA-PIZZA-KITCHEN-Crispy-Thin-Crust-Frozen-Pizza-BBQ-Recipe-Chicken-14-7-oz%2F34523926&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffood-recipes%2Fg35422312%2Ffrozen-pizzas-ranked%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><em> $6, California Pizza Kitchen BBQ Chicken Pizza, walmart.com</em></strong><br></p>
    4. California Pizza Kitchen BBQ Chicken Pizza

    CPK came through with this BBQ-inspired pie. The chicken is actually juicy and the sauce is not too overwhelming, making this really enjoyable. The only caveat is that with such an extremely thin crust this number resembles a flatbread more than a pizza, so if you're craving something on the doughier side, you may want to try something else.

    BUY NOW $6, California Pizza Kitchen BBQ Chicken Pizza, walmart.com

  • <p>One of our tasters described this pie as "light and slightly tangy," which is spot-on. This thin (again, in a flatbread-esque style) pizza has a slight Alfredo sauce taste that takes it a little further than your basic white pizza—and even further than your average frozen pizza. </p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.target.com/p/california-pizza-kitchen-crispy-thin-crust-white-frozen-pizza-12/-/A-13429192" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><em> $7, California Pizza Kitchen White Pizza, target.com</em></strong><br></p>
    3. California Pizza Kitchen White Pizza

    One of our tasters described this pie as "light and slightly tangy," which is spot-on. This thin (again, in a flatbread-esque style) pizza has a slight Alfredo sauce taste that takes it a little further than your basic white pizza—and even further than your average frozen pizza.

    BUY NOW $7, California Pizza Kitchen White Pizza, target.com

  • <p>The words of one of our tasters summarizes this pizza best: "It tastes better than it looks." Though this pie is definitely not a looker, the tangy, fresh-tasting sauce, perfectly thick crust, and flavorful pepperoni will actually make you think you've gotten delivery. </p>
    2. Red Baron Classic Crust Pepperoni Pizza

    The words of one of our tasters summarizes this pizza best: "It tastes better than it looks." Though this pie is definitely not a looker, the tangy, fresh-tasting sauce, perfectly thick crust, and flavorful pepperoni will actually make you think you've gotten delivery.

  • <p>This pizza is an obvious winner. The pie has a lot of flavors going on, but they all complement each other really well, plus the sauce is on point and the crust is just the right amount of crispy. </p>
    1. Tombstone Roadhouse Loaded Double Down Deluxe Pizza

    This pizza is an obvious winner. The pie has a lot of flavors going on, but they all complement each other really well, plus the sauce is on point and the crust is just the right amount of crispy.

Frozen pizza shouldn't make you frown.

