I tried 10 boxes of cornflakes and discovered that the cheapest is also the healthiest

Invented in the 19th century, cornflakes continue to be a breakfast staple

It’s the iconic breakfast cereal. Not our best-selling cereal – that’s ­Weetabix. It’s not even the first British breakfast cereal as, when it arrived in the UK in 1922, Force Wheat Flakes had been around for about two ­decades.

But when they were invented in the US at the end of the 19th century by the director of ­Battle Creek Sanitarium, Dr John ­Harvey Kellogg – or his wife Ella or his brother William, depending whose story you believe (among this ­family too, ­recollections varied) – cornflakes revolutionised the market.

Porridge had been eaten for ­millennia, of course, but the charm of these “new” breakfast cereals was that they could be eaten without cooking, or as Dr Kellogg put it in his 1894 patent, “readily digested without any preliminary cooking or heating operation”. These days it’s called the ready-to-eat or RTE cereal ­category in the industry.

Kellogg himself is a conflicting ­figure. A Seventh Day Adventist (although he later left the church), he was radical for the time in many ways – a vegetarian who promoted daily ­physical exercise and a pioneer in thinking on germs. He had a grasp of the importance of gut bacteria a ­century before the term ­“microbiome” was coined, and was opposed to added sugar.

But he also had some unusual views, including that condiments and spices such as mustard, pepper, ­vinegar, cinnamon and ginger “create an artificial craving that demands an excess of food” and induce “the ­premature occurrence of puberty”. Far more significantly, he was a racist who believed in eugenics and the intrinsic superiority of white people.

The process of making the flaked cereal promoted by Dr Kellogg involved a preliminary partial fermentation of the grain or corn grits, which he believed improved digestibility, a point sourdough bread advocates would agree with. Then the corn was boiled, and rolled flat, before steaming and baking until crisp – bingo. Cereal (such as wheat) or corn and water were the only ingredients.

These days the fermentation seems to have dropped by the wayside; it’s not mentioned on the Kellogg’s website, and they won’t tell me if it’s part of the process (I did ask). Nor does Dr ­Kellogg’s original recipe include salt, sugar and barley malt (a sweet syrup), which are added to almost all cornflakes now. It was Dr Kellogg’s brother, Will, the ­Battle Creek business manager, who insisted on adding salt and sugar to make the cereal more commercial.

The decision led to a falling-out between the two, and to Will founding the Kellogg’s cereal company in 1906. In 1920 Dr Kellogg took his brother to court for the right to use the family name himself – and lost. The two never reconciled.

Ironically, over the years Kellogg’s cornflakes advertisements have majored on the wholesome functional family bonding over their love of the cereal, from their 1955 TV ­advertisement, proclaiming “everybody likes cornflakes best” as it pans around a beaming mum, dad and kids. More recently the 2017 ­campaign “My ­perfect bowl” used real families to ­promote the product – and ­leg­itimise ­eating ­cornflakes at times other than at breakfast. Like we needed permission.

These days the distinctive box with the cockerel still rules the roost when it comes to cornflakes. But it’s three times the price of most of the supermarket offerings, at £2.25 for a 500g box. That’s an awful lot extra to pay for packaging.

In terms of the ­ingredients, apart from the aforementioned sugar, barley malt and salt, none of the ­cornflakes contain anything other than corn – with the exception of the gluten-free Whole Earth cornflakes, which have no barley malt, as that ­contains gluten. Whole Earth ­cornflakes also contain an emulsifier, soy lecithin, which is deemed a marker for ultra ­processed food. To be fair, ­barley malt acts as an emulsifier as well as a ­flavouring and sweetener, so it may be unavoidable – unless you go back to Dr Kellogg’s ­original recipe.

Most of the supermarket brands come in identically-sized boxes and have the same sugar levels, at 6.1g per 100g, meaning it’s a fair bet they are produced in the same factory. Just Sainsbury’s, Aldi and Lidl stood out. Aldi has 6.3g sugar, but Sainsbury’s is lower in sugar at 4.9g per 100g. The Lidl version is, impressively, ­completely added-sugar-free (although it does have barley malt and this, along with ­intrinsic sugar in the corn, means it comes in at 1.3g per 100g).

The biggest sugar hit? That comes from Kellogg’s. Yes, the cereal ­originally invented to be served at the anti-sugar campaigner’s sanatorium comes in at 8g, more than four times the Lidl ­version. Dr Kellogg would not approve.

The value-for-money taste test

Asda Corn Flakes

85p for 500g (17p/100g)

Very yellow and crisp – almost hard without milk. The texture is slightly coarse and the flavour, even with milk, is bland, alhough a bit of corn flavour comes through with the chew.

two star

Morrisons Corn Flakes

£1.29 for 500g (26p/100g)

There’s nothing wrong with these cornflakes, which are similar to M&S’s (although mine were a little softer), except the price – more than 70 per cent more expensive.

two star

Essential Waitrose & Partners Corn Flakes

£1 for 500g (20p/100g)

The flavour is rather dull – yet you are paying a third more than for either the M&S or the Sainsbury’s ones.

two star

Kellogg’s Corn Flakes

£2.25 for 500g at Ocado (45p/100g)

The market leader’s offerings have a nice toasty colour and a strong malty flavour, but they are too sweet – and just look at the price!

three star

Aldi Harvest Morn Corn Flakes

75p for 500g (15p/100g)

Dark but without the maltiness of Kellogg’s. A hint of toasty flavour which comes out in the milk, but it is minimal. The flakes are very crunchy.

three star

Whole Earth Golden Organic Corn Flakes

£1.75 for 375g at Ocado (47p/100g)

Bright yellow, with a fine crisp. Noticeably less sweet than the others, but with a deep savouriness which makes up for it; next to these, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes taste like Frosties. Not a bargain, but they are organic and gluten free. On the downside, though they have no barley malt syrup, they do contain soy lecithin – a marker for Ultra Processed Food.

three star

Sainsbury’s Corn Flakes

75p for 500g (15p/100g)

These have a pleasantly sweet maltiness, and you won’t notice the slightly lower sugar level – nearly 40 per cent less than Kellogg’s.

four star

Tesco Corn Flakes

75p for 500g (15p/100g)

Crisp, and another one that is transformed by milk into a satisfying mouthful.

four star

M&S Food Corn Flakes

75p for 500g (15p/100g)

Pale-coloured flakes that tasted on the bland side straight out of the box, but blossomed into a satisfying malty flavour once milk was added.

four star

Lidl Crownfield Corn Flakes

75p for 500g (15p/100g)

It’s not often that the healthiest choice is one of the cheapest. Dropping the added sugar makes these less full- flavoured, but there’s a nice malty note. Great for cutting back sugar.

four star

