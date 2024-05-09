'Tricky' - Dyche on summer planning

Everton boss Sean Dyche has been speaking about ongoing issues around the club's takeover by 777 Partners.

"There's a lot going on at this club," he stressed.

"New ground, the complexities of the finances have become obvious, staying in the division has been achieved. There's a lot of detail goes into buying this club and that will take some time.

"It's the shifting sands of this football club. You want to put a base in and it's not quite there yet."

Dyche said things are "more tricky" on the transfer side and that things are "very difficult" in terms of planning while the club's ownership remains uncertain.