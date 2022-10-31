Trick or Treat: Pac-12 After Dark crew answers burning Pac-12 football questions

Associated Press

It happened at a music festival in Houston, a soccer stadium in England, during a hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, in a Chicago nightclub, and countless other gatherings: Large crowds surge toward exits, onto playing fields or press up against a stage with such force that people are literally squeezed to death. To be sure, most events where large crowds gather happen without injury or death, with fans coming and going without incident. While movies that show crowds desperately try to flee suggest getting trampled might be the cause of most of the deaths, the reality is most people who die in a crowd surge are suffocated.