Trick or Treat: Which Bears have impressed, disappointed through Week 8?

The 2021 Bears’ season has been full of ups and downs. The Justin Fields pick has energized the fan base, but fans are still waiting for the rookie quarterback to deliver. Although they got a glimpse of that against the 49ers.

Outside of Fields, there have been a few bright spots on the offense and defense and plenty of disappointments. So, in the spirit of Halloween, here are the tricks and treats through Week 8 of the season.

Trick: TE Cole Kmet

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

With the Bears selecting Cole Kmet with the 43rd overall pick in 2020, expectations were high, and unfortunately, he hasn’t met those expectations. Kmet has his issues with drops and pass protection, and at this point, he seems over-drafted. A sixth-round Kmet with 19 receptions and 173 yards shows signs of promise. But a second-round Kmet with those stats, as you wonder what happens if the Bears draft Chase Claypool (49th overall) instead and provide Justin Fields with a tremendous young wide receiver corps? But he has certainly improved over the last couple of weeks.

Treat: RB Khalil Herbert

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

The sixth-round rookie, has made the most of his opportunities. On 58 carries, he’s averaging 4.8 yards per carry and one touchdown. When looking at the advanced stats, he’s had seven runs of 10+ yards or more. After losing David Montgomery and Damien Williams, Herbert went from a high potential rookie to a key player on the offense in just three games.

Trick: WR Allen Robinson

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Allen Robinson is looking for a big payday, and unfortunately, there’s nothing on film in 2021 that has earned him one. He was looking for the Brinks truck, but it’s likely going to be a sack of nickels. His catch percentage of 57.5%, yards per reception of 10.9, and targets per game of 5.7 are all career worsts. Again, it’s unclear where to place the blame, but after 255 receptions, 3,151 yards, and 17 touchdowns in his first three years in Chicago, to see him with 23 receptions, 250 yards, and one touchdown is cause for concern.

Treat: LT Jason Peters

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The 39-year-old tackle was worth every penny of his one-year, $1.075 million salary. At left tackle, Peters has only allowed three sacks and nine pressures on 219 pass-block snaps. His three sacks surrendered is tied for 10th best in the NFL. Not bad for the second oldest active player in the NFL.

Trick: NT Eddie Goldman

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

The star defensive tackle, opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. Then he didn’t show to OTAs; no-showed at minicamp; reported to training camp and was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list, and didn’t play until Week 4. Since returning to the team, he’s been bad. Goldman has three total tackles in four games earning a PFF grade of 36.0 – the Bears can’t feel like they’re getting a return on their investment in Goldman, the 15th highest-paid defensive tackle this year.

Treat: OLB Trevis Gipson

AP Photo/David Becker

The second-year linebacker is having a great year. He’s delivered two sacks, a forced fumble, and has two batted balls, earning him an 81.1 grade from PFF. The Bears have recognized the impact he’s having on the field, as evidenced by his increased snap count. Gipson has logged 141 snaps for the Bears in 2021 after only getting 72 snaps in 2020. He’s not quite Khalil Mack, but he’s young, cheap (for now), and seems to have a promising future.

Trick: S Eddie Jackson

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Making Eddie Jackson the fifth highest-paid safety in the NFL has to be the most unfortunate thing the Bears have done in recent memory. Jackson is allowing 15.8 yards per catch, and quarterbacks have a rating of 138.2 when targeting the fifth-year safety. Jackson has always been a poor tackler, missing a career 15% of attempted tackles, but he made up for that by taking the ball away. Over the last two years, Jackson has failed to turn in an interception after ten interceptions in his first three seasons. Add in the high school drama on Twitter with Lance Briggs, and “Bojack” is an all-star at the bank but no longer on the field.

Treat: S DeAndre Houston-Carson

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

There’s been too much focus on the lack of performance from Eddie Jackson and not enough focus on the growth of DeAndre Houston-Carson. When targeted, Houston-Carson is only allowing a passer rating of 53.5 and 8.1 yards per reception. Interceptions are flashy, but the point of the position is to deny receivers the ball. Houston-Carson does that well.

Treat: OLB Robert Quinn

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

Robert Quinn has rebounded after 2020s two-sack season with five and a half sacks through the first half of the 2021 season, the second-most on the team. In addition, Quinn is generating pressure on nearly 12 percent of his pass-rush attempts, a notable improvement from nine percent the year prior. PFF has rated Quinn a 75.0 on his pass-rushing, his best grade since his 12 sack season in Dallas before signing with the Bears. Given his current production rate, he’s on pace for a double-digit sack season, something the eleven-year veteran has only accomplished four times in his career.

