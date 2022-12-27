Trick play leads to Chargers field goal at end of first half

The game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football hasn’t been enthralling.

One of the few first-half highlights came late in the second quarter when the Bolts resorted to trickery.

Justin Herbert handed off to Austin Ekeler, who threw the ball back to the quarterback.

Herbert found Keenan Allen heading toward the left sideline.

Try as he might, the wideout was unable to stay inbounds.

The Chargers wound up getting a field goal as time expired in the first half and left for the break with a 10-3 lead.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire