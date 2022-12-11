From trick play to flip in the air, Dawson Knox leads Bills to score vs. Jets (video)

The Bills and Jets are playing a stalemate at Highmark Stadium in Week 14. The contest started with punk after punt until Dawson Knox had enough.

On a bit of trickery just before the end of the first half, Knox pretended like he was going to snap the ball on fourth down. It helped draw the Jets defense offside and the drive continued.

Eventually the Bills went down and scored a few plays later on the drive. It came via Knox, as he went into the air and over defenders for the touchdown to give his team a 7-0 halftime lead.

Check out both plays below:

I no longer know what’s happening in Jets-Bills pic.twitter.com/0ocKEvCIOp — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) December 11, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire