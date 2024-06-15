Tributes pour in for Kevin Campbell as ex-Arsenal and Everton striker passes away

Kevin Campbell has passed away at the age of 54 following a short illness, it was announced on Saturday morning.

The former striker enjoyed a successful 19-year career that saw him win the old First Division title with Arsenal in 1991. He scored 59 goals in 213 appearances for the Gunners, adding the European Cup Winners’ Cup, League Cup, and FA Cup to his league success.

The north London club sent their condolences following the news, posting: “Kevin was adored by everyone at the club. All of us are thinking of his friends and family at this difficult time.”

Campbell left Arsenal in 1995 to join Nottingham Forest, although he could not save the Reds from relegation in 1997. He scored 22 goals the following season to fire the club back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, adding another league winner’s medal to his collection.

Everyone at Nottingham Forest is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kevin Campbell. Kevin spent three seasons at #NFFC and was part of the side which earned promotion from the First Division as champions in 1998. Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this… pic.twitter.com/mpHl1AyeTZ — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) June 15, 2024

Campbell joined Turkish side Trabzonspor briefly before returning to England with Everton, where he scored 39 goals during a four-year stint on Merseyside.

The Merseyside club said that Campbell was “not just a true Goodison Park hero and icon of the English game, but an incredible person as well – as anyone who ever met him will know”.

Everyone at Everton is deeply saddened by the death of our former striker Kevin Campbell at the age of just 54. Not just a true Goodison Park hero and icon of the English game, but an incredible person as well – as anyone who ever met him will know. RIP, Super Kev. 💙 — Everton (@Everton) June 15, 2024

The London native spent the final two years of his career at West Brom, where he achieved his “greatest accomplishment in football” by helping the club avoid relegation on the final day of the season. The Baggies became the first side in Premier League history to avoid the drop after being bottom of the table on Christmas Day.

We'll never forget you, Kev. 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/foyZndjtXg — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) June 15, 2024

Arsenal legend Tony Adams was left “devastated” by the news, calling him “a giant of a man with an even bigger heart”, adding that he was “a truly wonderful human being”.

Super Kev: a goal machine, a giant of a man, with an even bigger heart. An intensely private and a truly wonderful human being. I’m devastated for his loved ones, and all of us. Love you Super Kev, Skipper 💔🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZJ6f57yK2b — Tony Adams (@TonyAdams) June 15, 2024

Former Forest teammate Mark Crossley called Campbell “a true gentleman, a great player, a shining light of a dressing room, fun loving guy”, while West Ham legend Tony Cottee said he was “the nicest man you could wish to meet and a fantastic player”.

Life can be so cruel at times Absolutely devastated with news of my ex forest team mate Kevin Campbell’s passing, a true gentleman, a great player, a shining light of a dressing room, fun loving guy, thoughts are with all his family and friends

RIP mate 😢❤️🙏 — Mark Crossley (@bignorms) June 15, 2024

I am so devastated to hear the news of the passing of Kevin Campbell

The nicest man you could wish to meet and a fantastic player. Thoughts to his friends and family…. RIP Kev pic.twitter.com/5BR7RVpRi9 — Tony Cottee (@TonyCottee9) June 15, 2024

Former Chelsea and England winger Shaun Wright-Phillips echoed those sentiments, posting that Campbell was “a fantastic goalscorer, but more importantly an even better human”.

Really gutted to hear the sad news of Kevin Campbell passing. A fantastic goalscorer, but more importantly an even better human. What a gentleman. Thinking of Kevins friends and family today, you will be missed Kev. RIP 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/g3qmmGS3oB — Shaun Wright-Phillips (@swp29) June 15, 2024

Despite never making a senior appearance for England, Campbell was respected and admired by football fans from across the country, including those of rival clubs. The game has lost one of its good guys.

Tributes to Kevin Campbell:

Devastated to hear the news. A hero that every blue loved. Thanks for everything you did for our club super Kev. RIP Kevin Campbell 💙 pic.twitter.com/e5QbefrdaO — Benj (@Benjwinst) June 15, 2024

Devestating news that Kevin Campbell has been taken way too early. Such great memories of playing with Rambo during our time together @Arsenal – sending all my love to his family and friends 💔 — David Seaman MBE ~ SafeHands (@thedavidseaman) June 15, 2024

Absolutely devastated that Kevin Campbell has passed away.

He’s been my mate since he joined Forest in 1995 and my colleague on the radio in more recent times.

They called him ‘Super Kev’ – cos he was a beloved player. But he was Super Kev because he was a super bloke

RIP mate💔 — Darren Fletcher (@DFletcherSport) June 15, 2024

Lots of thoughts come to mind remembering Kevin Campbell. His goals, his smile, his popularity. All the tributes from Arsenal, Everton, Forest etc will say the same. It was an exciting day for #NFFC when he and Chris Bart-Williams signed. So sad to see this picture now. RIP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yUZkKShe8Z — Daniel Taylor (@DTathletic) June 15, 2024

Really sad to hear about Kevin Campbell. He started the first game I went to at Highbury and was a real feature of my early Arsenal supporting life. He always came across as an absolute gentleman too. RIP Super Kev. pic.twitter.com/w10h7UyK95 — Tim Stillman (@Stillmanator) June 15, 2024

Really awful news to hear of Kevin Campbell passing away. Kevin was a brilliant player and a superb fun guy. Thoughts and prayers go out to Kevin’s family. — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) June 15, 2024

Kevin Campbell was part of the Arsenal squad that competed with Liverpool and scored a winner for Everton at The Kop end and you still won’t hear a bad word said about him. Man was class on and off the pitch. Very sad — John Gibbons (@johngibbonsblog) June 15, 2024

Can’t believe we have lost this great man today what a absolute honour to be able to call you my mate 🙏🏻❤️❤️

I’ll miss you my friend ❤️❤️RIP KEVIN CAMPBELL a true gentleman a class act on & off the football field. Football has lost a good one today ❤️❤️ x pic.twitter.com/Qblrbzs8v6 — Lee Judges (@leemarkjudges) June 15, 2024

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kevin Campbell, the former Arsenal, Nott'm Forest, Everton and West Brom striker Our thoughts and condolences are with Kevin's family, friends and those associated with the clubs he played for pic.twitter.com/JkMlgwe8fC — Premier League (@premierleague) June 15, 2024

Leyton Orient are devastated to hear of the passing of former striker, Kevin Campbell. Kevin joined the O's on loan in 1989, scoring nine goals in sixteen matches, becoming a fan favourite here in E10. Our thoughts are with Kevin's family and friends at this difficult time.… pic.twitter.com/8uQFBIOHkF — Leyton Orient FC (@leytonorientfc) June 15, 2024

We are devastated to learn that Kevin Campbell has passed away aged 54. Kevin won four caps for our under-21s and represented our B team in the early 1990s. Our thoughts are with Kevin's family, friends and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/KyGsRgcXii — England (@England) June 15, 2024

Everything I ever saw or heard of Kevin Campbell suggested he was a top bloke. What horrible news. RIP. 😔 pic.twitter.com/6XuZFHehgy — HLTCO (@HLTCO) June 15, 2024

