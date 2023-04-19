Tributes pour in for former Arkansas star Chris Smith

Connor Goodson
3 min read

Former Arkansas defensive end Chris Smith passed away earlier this week at the age of 31. After the tragic news was confirmed by his agent on Tuesday morning, many took to social media to share their shock and sadness.

Smith spent four seasons at Arkansas, from 2010-2013, where he racked up 122 tackles and 21.5 sacks as a Razorback. His career sack total ranks fourth in program history. He earned second team All-SEC honors following his senior season with the Razorbacks.

Smith’s Arkansas career is largely overlooked because of the turmoil that the program endured in his last two seasons, but he was one of the most talented defensive linemen in school history.

His talent enabled him to be selected in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Over the course of eight seasons, Smith would spend time with the Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans. Most recently he was playing in the XFL for the Seattle Sea Dragons.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire