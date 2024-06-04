Tributes to be paid to Rob Burrow at Challenge Cup and Premiership finals

Rob Burrow died on Sunday aged 41 (PA Archive)

The two rugby codes will unite in memory of the late Rob Burrow with tributes planned at both the Challenge Cup and Gallagher Premiership finals on Saturday 8 June.

The men’s rugby league cup showpiece and top-flight rugby union decider will kick-off simultaneously at 3pm BST, with those in attendance at Wembley and Twickenham invited to join a minute’s applause.

This will take place after seven minutes, Burrow having worn the number seven shirt for much of his groundbreaking career with the Leeds Rhinos.

The two-time Challenge Cup winner passed away at the age of 41 on Sunday after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019.

Burrow spent 16 years at Leeds, while close friend and former teammate Kevin Sinfield is currently an assistant coach of England’s rugby union side.

Ex-Leeds Rhinos rugby league player Kevin Sinfield (R) embraces former teammate Rob Burrow (Getty Images)

The pair have raised millions for MND charities, with a statue of the pair planned to be built outside the Rhinos’ Headingley home.

“Saturday provides us with an opportunity to celebrate his life for everyone at the stadium and also the BBC TV audience,” Rugby League Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones said ahead of the Challenge Cup final double-header at Wembley.

“All teams will show their support for Rob and their support for the battle he championed against MND.”

A statement from Premiership Rugby added: “Premiership Rugby will unite with The Rugby Football League and pay tribute to Rob Burrow with a round of applause after seven minutes of the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final.

“Rob was truly inspirational. As he said: ‘In a world full of adversity we must still dare to dream.’”

Leeds Rhinos’ women will take on St Helens in the Women’s Challenge Cup final before Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors collide in the Men’s Challenge Cup final.

Rob Burrow enjoyed an outstanding playing career (Getty Images)

The Premiership final, meanwhile, features Northampton Saints taking on Bath with a capacity crowd expected at Twickenham.

“You can see it is pretty raw still,” Sinfield said on Monday. “We all lose special people but it is very, very rare that you lose someone who is so special to so many people.

“He leaves a massive hole and there will be a lot of people who are heartbroken at the news. I wish he could have seen the outpouring of love.”