Tributes flood in for Dick Butkus following the legend’s death at age 80

Chicago Bears legendary linebacker Dick Butkus was the personification of clean (for the era) violence and terror on the football field. Players would say that before you could even deal with Butkus the player, you had to get past Butkus the legend.

Not an easy feat.

Butkus, whose death at the age of 80 was announced on Thursday, was selected by the Bears with the third overall pick in the 1965 draft out of Illinois. He lived up to that high selection in a nine-year career that included eight Pro Bowls, five First-Team All-Pro nods, membership in Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-1960s and All-1970s teams, and ultimately, induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979.

After the announcement of his passing, tributes to the man and the legend poured in on social media.

The NFL is mourning the loss of legendary Hall of Famer Dick Butkus. Our thoughts are with his family and the Bears organization. pic.twitter.com/arzssONXMB — NFL (@NFL) October 5, 2023

Dick Butkus was a legend who embodied what it means to be a Chicago Bear. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/8UEVuuZLwi — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 5, 2023

"I want to let 'em know that they've been hit…to say, 'must have been Butkus that got me.'" Rest in peace to a great man, and one of the most ferocious players ever to put on a helmet. pic.twitter.com/YeahO0FfL0 — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) October 5, 2023

Butkus’ Twitter account was, like the man himself, everything you could have hoped for, and more than you had a right to expect.

rest in peace, dick butkus pic.twitter.com/ulLAmGuYUR — mike taddow 🆓 (@MikeTaddow) October 5, 2023

Dick Butkus was the epitome of what a middle linebacker should be. He was the hardest-hitting and nastiest player every time he stepped on the field. RIP to one of the greatest #Bears, but also one of the best pure football players of all time. pic.twitter.com/j7m5aaT2UL — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) October 5, 2023

Dick Butkus was such a badass, man. RIP to An absolute #Bears and NFL legend. Here is not only one of my favorite Butkus pictures, but Bears picture of all time. pic.twitter.com/VvJpXfjJns — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) October 5, 2023

RIP Dick Butkus. What a legend. pic.twitter.com/MjIYUu3cBF — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 5, 2023

Super Sky Point to the predatory, legendary, and utterly hilarious Dick Butkus. He was, and always will be, the goddamn physical embodiment of the greatness of the city of Chicago. If your kids don’t know, just tell ‘em if he didn’t know who had the ball he’d tackle the entire… pic.twitter.com/yq14TgBnbN — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) October 5, 2023

Dick Butkus wasn’t just one of the greatest football players to ever play the game, he was a remarkable man. He was always there for me when I needed him. Now, these 3 #Bears legends are in heaven, sharing a drink, getting ready to watch the #TNF game from the best seats. Here's… pic.twitter.com/dzKa8n5p7x — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) October 5, 2023

RIP to Dick Butkus, who destroyed everyone in his path including me pic.twitter.com/1LHGMzElZd — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) October 5, 2023

The Dick Butkus press conference in 2019 for his statue dedication was pure gold pic.twitter.com/qfTR6LGC02 — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) October 5, 2023

So sad to hear the news about Dick Butkus. He was just interviewed on the field during the season opener & was full of his usual feistiness, talking about kicking the Packers' asses. A legendary player, so funny & multi-talented. He'll be so missed. Thoughts are with his family. — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) October 5, 2023

Godspeed Dick Butkus. I've not felt the same about him ever since Sports Illustrated sent that NFL Crunch Course free-with-subscrption VHS to the house and I heard him say this… pic.twitter.com/L73aDfmieO — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) October 5, 2023

Dick Butkus once proposed the only good cryptocurrency. RIP pic.twitter.com/PhpjhQy6y3 — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) October 5, 2023

RIP to Dick Butkus, the most underrated high school basketball coach of all time. pic.twitter.com/yDcIOaBTcR — Andrew Hammond (@ahammALDC) October 5, 2023

Somebody give me some pads and a QB to tackle. @chicagobears pic.twitter.com/DWPq1L3yv1 — Dick Butkus (@thedickbutkus) September 10, 2023

