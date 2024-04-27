Tribune Notebook: WarHawks fill their roster with 5 picks

Apr. 26—The NFL isn't the only league conducting a draft this week.

The NA3HL's Willmar WarHawks also restocked their roster with five picks in the league's annual four-round draft.

Willmar's top pick and 17th overall is Talan Plante, a defenseman from Marshall. Plante, 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, shoots right-handed and has played for Marshall High School.

The WarHawks' second pick and 38th overall is Luke Goldberg, a 6-2, 185-pound center from Algonquin, Illinois.

Will Emerson, a 5-9, 155-pound defenseman from Prior Lake, was picked third and 45th overall.

Willmar picked Brody Finnegan, a 5-11, 190-pound defenseman from Orono, in the third round and 87th overall.

The WarHawks' last pick was Hudson Slenker, a 6-5 center from York, Pennsylviania. He was selected in the foruth round, 115th overall.

"We as a staff were extremely happy with how the draft panned out and our selections," said Gabe White, the WarHawks' general manager and head coach. "You don't know if guys are going to get snagged up before your next pick.

"But we got guys we had atop our draft board and (are) thrilled to have these five players on board for the '24-25 season."

Plante, the Marshall defenseman, scored 143 points in 99 career high school games. He had 54 points in 28 games his senior season. He's also played parts of the past two seasons with the WarHawks, including five games in '23-24 when he scored five points.

Goldberg, the center from Algonquin, played the '23-24 season with the Chicago Fury 18U. Recent Chicago Fury players to suit up for the WarHawks include Scott Woltman and Daniel Callaghan, who signed with Willmar in March to play next season.

Emerson led Prior Lake with 28 points, scoring seven goals with 21 assists, in 26 games.

Finnegan, from Orono, spent the '23-24 season with the Sioux Falls Power in South Dakota. The Power won the 2024 T1EHL 18U championship.

Slenker spent most of the '23-24 season with the SkipJacks HC 18U. He's 17 years old.

The Willmar High School Cardinal Quarterly Booster Club meets at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Spicer American Legion Post. There will be a short tribute to recently deceased members.

Alumni and friends from the 1950s, '60s, '70s, '80s and '90s are invited at this no-host event. The next meeting is July 29.

Former Community Christian School star Brett Reid, now a junior on the Liberty University men's golf team, was a part of the Flames' Conference USA match play championship team Thursday in Texarkana, Ark.

Liberty beat fourth-seeded University of Texas-El Paso 3-2-0 in the championship match after beating second-seeded Sam Houston State University 3-1-1 in the semifinals.

In the championship match, Reid fell to Jacob Presutti of UTEP, 1 up. In the semifinals, Hugo Trommetter of Sam Houston State beat Reid 4&3.

Reid is a junior finance major at Liberty, which is an NCAA Division I institution in Lynchburg, Virginia.