Tribune Notebook: Two Cards pick up conference honors

May 14—Braeden Fagerlie has been producing big-time for a Willmar baseball team that is playing well. And, Kennedy Mara had a memorable round in an important pre-section girls meet.

Both have been named Central Lakes Conference Performers of the Week.

Fagerlie, a junior, went 5-for-16 with three doubles, a home run, two runs and six RBIs last week for the Cardinals, who split two games last week, losing 6-0 to Alexandria and winning 2-0 over St. Cloud.

Mara shot an 81 to earn medalist honors at the Pre-Section 8AAA meet last week at Greystone Golf Club in Sauk Centre. The Section 8AAA meet is May 29-30 at Greystone.

Former Willmar Cardinal Leah (Hansen) Hisken won the Summit League 10,000- and 5,000-meter championships last Thursday and Saturday for the South Dakota State track and field team.

Hisken's time in the 10K was 35 minutes, 23.27 seconds. Hisken then ran a 17:25.98 in the 5K. The Summit League Championships were held in St. Paul.

The last race of her collegiate career will be the 10K at the NCAA Division I Regional in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Hisken also was honored with the Outstanding Jackrabbit Award.

According to South Dakota State, Hisken closes her career as one of the most decorated distance runners in school history after having won 12 Summit League titles.

"Hisken also helped lead the Jackrabbit women's cross country team to back-to-back Summit League championships in 2020 (spring 2021) and 2021. She also earned an individual bid to the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championship in the spring of 2021," according to South Dakota State.

* Former Willmar Cardinal Tanner Bauman to the All-Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference baseball team. Bauman is a senior second baseman at St. Mary's in Winona.

Bauman is a biology/pre-physical therapy major. He batted .321 with in 34 games, going 27 of 84 at the plate, with 19 runs, four doubles, three triples and 16 RBIs. He walked 14 times, struck out 27 times and stole five bases. He was a three-year starter for the Cardinals, who were 13-7 in the MIAC and 21-18 overall in 2024.

* Former Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg star Isaac Call made the MIAC's All-Playoff team in baseball. Call, a junior outfielder, continued his offensive tear in the playoffs and is now batting .422 in 19 games, going 27 of 64. He has 23 runs, five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 RBIs with a .766 on-base percentage. He has 12 strikeouts, 10 walks, three hit-by-pitches and one stolen base.

Call, who also starts for the Bethel football team, is helping lead the Royals to the NCAA Division III Regional this weekend at Copeland Park in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Bethel (13-7 MIAC, 25-15 overall) plays the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse at 11 a.m. Friday. UW-La Crosse is ranked 15th in the country. Also in the regional are Coe and Benedictine.

Former Willmar Cardinal Allison Bruhn has wrapped up her tennis season at the University of Minnesota-Morris with some honors. The sophomore has been named to the Academic All-District team from College Sports Communicators. Bruhn also was an honorable-mention All-UMAC selection on the court. She has a 3.64 grade-point average and is majoring Elementary Education with a Mid-Level English Emphasis.