Tribune Notebook: Pair of Willmar youth softball teams finish 2nd

Jun. 4—The Willmar Velocity fast-pitch softball program had another good weekend, earning a couple of second-place finishes.

Willmar's 12-and-under team lost to Gransburg, Wisconsin, 2-1 in the championship game of the platimum bracket after beating Monticello Black 9-2 in the semifinals on Sunday.

The Velocity opened tournament play by going 3-0 in pool play, beating the Becker Blast Navy 12-2, Andover Black 14-0 and St. Francis Milon 8-3.

Team members are: Brynlee Carroll, Hadlee Carroll, Amelia Kveene, Aspen Krakow, Lily Lingl, Taryn Moran, Revalee Serrano, Kensley Stern, Maggie Strand, Brooklyn Wadsworth and Sydney Zuidema.

It was a weekend full of rain delays, great plays and a lot of fun," said Willmar softball director Andrew Kveene.

The Willmar 10U team also made it to the championship, falling 8-5 to Stillwater in the golf backet final. The Volcity opened play Sunday in the semifinals with an 8-6 victory over Champlin Park White.

In pool play, Willmar beat Shakopee Grey 14-0, then lost to Coon Rapids Black 3-2 before beating Monticello Red 8-2.

The Willmar VFW baseball team opens the 2024 season Friday with the 30th Annual Central Minnesota VFW Classic in Cold Spring.

Willmar opens with St. Cloud Blue at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Richmond. If Willmar wins, it plays the winner of Litchfield and Marshall at 5 p.m. Friday in Cold Spring. The losers' bracket game would be at 2:30 p.m. in Cold Spring. Play continues in the eight-team traditional bracket tournament Saturday, with the championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday in Cold Spring.

Willmar also has tournaments June 21-23 in Monticello and July 13-14 in Starbuck/Glenwood.

The district tournament is July 22-25 in Cold Spring. The state tournament is July 31-Aug. 4 in St. Cloud.

There are 12 players on the roster. They include: Jordan Ellingson, Gavin Evenson, Aidan Paulson,; Jonah Raitz, Logan Fagerlie, Trey Tallman, Eli Hagen, Hudson Sjoberg, Tyler Madsen, Riley Laumer, Alex Hoppe and Reese Christianson.

The team is coached by Cy Flick and Steve Hoppe.

The first hole-in-one of the season was recorded Friday at Eagle Creek Golf Course on Friday in Willmar.

Mike Klette aced the 157-yard No. 6 hole using a 9-iron.

Witnesses included: Julie Slette, Ryan Slette, Ty Roelofs and Drey Dirksen.