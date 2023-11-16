Tribune Notebook: NLS has 2 headed to football all-star game

Nov. 15—MINNEAPOLIS — Chad Gustafson is honored to be a part of the 2023 Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game. But what he's really amped up about is that Mason Delzer is getting to play.

"It's super exciting," said Gustafson,

New London-Spicer's

head football coach. "They don't select very many kids, just 44 per team.

"So, it means a lot that Mason Delzer got selected. It's fantastic."

Delzer just wrapped up a stellar three-year career as a star running back for the Wildcats. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior rushed for more than 4,000 yards in his career, but he was hurt in his last game. That was the 24-23 loss to Albany in the Section 6AAA championship game in Cold Spring.

Delzer left in the second half when the Huskies made their rally to beat NLS on the last play of the game, a two-point conversion pass after a touchdown pass with two seconds left. Delzer at the time feared he may have torn ligaments in his knee, but it was a sprained medial collateral ligament.

He's ready to go when his North All-Star team plays the South All-Stars at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

"It's super exciting that he'll be able to play in that game," Gustafson said. "Obviously, the level of play is way up there. There are a lot of tremendous athletes."

Also on the North squad is Litchfield defensive end Tait Christensen. He's a 6-3, 200-pounder who also played fullback for the Dragons this year.

On the South All-Star team is Montevideo running back Francis O'Malley.

Gustafson said the dividing line for making the North or South team is Highway 212. He also mentioned that Delzer and O'Malley are distant cousins. Delzer's dad is originally from Montevideo.

For Gustafson, being a part of head coach Jack Negen's staff also is quite the honor. Gustafson has been coaching since 1989 and is a retired teacher. He took over at NLS for Dan Essler when he retired after being a long-time assistant. Negen is the head coach at Robbinsdale Armstrong.

"I'm really looking forward to it," said Gustafson, who said he can remember attending the annual game when it was played at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis. After that, it was at St. Cloud State for many years and played in June.

Everyone reports at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29. There will be two-a-day practices Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with a big, formal banquet Friday night. There's a morning breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 2., then the game at 1 p.m.

The Minnesota Vikings are the game's main sponsor. The Vikings work in conjunction with the Minnesota Football Coaches Association.

"It should be a tremendous experience," Gustafson said.

Others on the North All-Star roster include Alexandria outside linebacker Brayden Staples and offensive lineman Sawyer Rumohr, Eden Valley-Watkins quarterback Nolan Geislinger, Becker kicker Zach Bengston, Rocori defensive back Will Steil and defensive lineman Grady Minnerath, Kimball running back Andy Becker and Totino-Grace offensive lineman Owen Swedberg.

Former Willmar Cardinal star Drey Dirksen has received another award for his summer with the Northwoods League's Willmar Stingers. Dirksen received a 2023 Rawlings 'Big Stick' Award. It's given to the player at each position who had the best batting average in the regular season.

Dirksen batted .329 for the Stingers. He's back at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, getting ready for his senior season in 2024.

The Bethel football team won the MIAC championship for the first time since 2013 by beating Gustavus Adolphus 31-7 last Saturday. The Royals, who are 8-2, play at noon Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs at fifth-ranked Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Area athletes competing for Bethel include quarterback Alex Call and defensive back and brother Isaac Call from Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, linebacker Jacob Holmen from New London-Spicer and wide receiver Sam Raitz from Willmar.

Alex Call, a redshirt freshman, has completed 61 of 101 passes for 698 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. Isaac Call has 27 solo and 14 assisted tackles with one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and three interceptions.

Holmen, also a junior, has 11 solo and 13 assist tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss and one quarterback sack. He has one fumble recovery.

Raitz, a freshman, did not catch a pass this season.