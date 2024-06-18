Tribune Notebook: Cards do well in All-CLC baseball

Jun. 18—Four members of the Willmar baseball team have been selected to the All-Central Lakes Conference team.

It reflects the improvment the team made this year after having two selections last season.

Dylan Staska, Cullen Gregory, Connor Smith and Jason Ellingson earned All-CLC honors after the Cardinals tied for third place in the CLC and earned a second seed in the Section 8AAA playoffs.

Alexandria, the top seed in 8AAA, was the conference champion and the St. Cloud Crush took second. St. Cloud wound up making the state Class AAAA tournament. Little Falls of the Granite Ridge Conference won 8AAA.

Staska is a repeat selection to the all-conference team, when Willmar had two players picked after taking seventh place in the conference. The other All-CLC pick was Jaxxon Sjoberg.

Meanwhile, Willmar's Grace Etterman was named to the All-CLC softball team. She was the Cardinals' only selection. Willmar finished last in the conference behind CLC champion Rocori, which went 12-1, and second-place Brainerd. Rocori went 21-3 and won the Section 8AAA title. The Spartans wound up with the Class AAA consolation championship at state.

The Camden Conference has announced its all-conference softball team for 2024 and Lac qui Parle Valley and Canby/Minneota lead the way with four players each.

Making the team for LQPV is senior Claire Borstad and juniors Kendyl Shelstad, Brandi Meyer and Jalyn Lee. Junior Val Piotter was honorable mention for the Eagles.

All-Camden members from Canby/Minneota are seniors Faith Myhre and Kenadi Arndt, junior Kiersyn Huzlebos and sophomore Madison Hennen. Junior Dakota Pesch earned honorable mention.

Hennen was named the conference's most valuable player. And, Heidi Louwagie was named the Camden Coach of the Year.

The rest of the All-Camden softball team is listed here by school:

* Dawson-Boyd — Taylen Jorgenson (Sr.) and Madalyn Wente (Jr.). Honorable mention: Ali Estling (Sr.).

* Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg — Kya Oakes (Sr.), Madison Anderson (Sr.) and Olivia Noble (Sr.). Honorable mention: Taylor VanHeuveln (Jr.).

* Lakeview — Olivia Hinz (Sr.) and Aubreigh Rausch (Jr.). Honorable mention: Kiara Hinz (So.).

* MACCRAY — Reyna Mendoza (So.). Honorable mention: Greta Meyer (Sr.).

* Renville County West — Laila Ridler (Sr.) and Mackenna Hinderks (Fr.). Honorable mention: Breana Winzenburg (Sr.).

* Tracy-Milroy-Balaton — Jordyn Hanson (Sr.) and Melaina Ankrum (Fr.). Honorable mention: Jaida Fricke (8th).

* Yellow Medicine East — Bayli Sneller (So.). Honorable mention: Ella Cherveny (So.).

* Ortonville — Aubrey Zurraff (Jr.). Honorable mention: Claire Kellen Jr.).

The Minnesota Vikings Youth Football Camp hit Montevideo on Monday and was greeted with a huge crowd of children. It was sold out and immensely popular with Vikings personnel helping teach one-day campers techniques and skills.

The Vkings conduct youth camps throughout the upper Midwest every year. Stops this summer have included Waseca on June 6, Red Lake on June 11 and Thief River Falls on June 12, Future stops include St. Peter on Thursday, followed by Hibbing on June 25, International Falls on June 26, Mora on June 27, St. Cloud on July 9, Belle Plaine on July 11, Stillwater on July 12 and Osseo on June 16.

Other stops have included Mason City, Iowa on June 4, and Des Moines, Iowa, on June 5 as well as Valley City, North Dakota on June 13 and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Wednesday.

Registration for future camps can be accomplished at the team website at vikings.com.

Former Willmar Cardinal hockey and golf player Steve Perkins recently recorded his first hole-in-one at the Stonebrooke Golf Course in Shakopee. Perkins, who has played at Eagle Creek Golf Course and Little Crow Golf Course for more than 50 years, aced the 135-yard second hole using a 9-iron on June 6. Perkins said the wind was gusting more than 30 mph.