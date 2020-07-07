Tribunal of former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman to reconvene on October 6

Dr Richard Freeman - Former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman's tribunal to reconvene on October 6 - PA

The already much-delayed medical tribunal involving Richard Freeman, the former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor, will reconvene on October 6, it has been announced.

Freeman stands accused by the General Medical Council of ordering a batch of testosterone to British Cycling’s Manchester headquarters in 2011 "knowing or believing" that it was intended for an athlete.

Freeman denies that central charge, although he does admit 18 of the GMC’s 22 charges against him.

In the matter of the testosterone, Freeman alleges that he was bullied by former head coach Shane Sutton into ordering 30 sachets of Testogel to treat Sutton’s alleged erectile dysfunction.

Sutton denies that he has ever suffered from that condition.

The Australian stormed out of the hearing last November after denying further sensational claims from Freeman's lawyer Mary O'Rourke that he was a “serial liar”, a “bully" and a “doper with a doping history”.

A furious Sutton complained that the bully was in fact O’Rourke, saying his 12-year-old son was upset at what he was reading in the media. He declined to return to finish giving evidence.

The hearing ended up going part-heard, with O’Rourke busy with other cases in the early part of this year, and then coronavirus getting in the way.

It will be confirmed nearer the time whether the hearing will be held remotely or in person at the MPTS building in Manchester. The hearing window has been set from October 6-November 26.