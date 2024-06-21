Tribes kindling brotherhood through stickball event

Jun. 20—For centuries, stickball was a replacement for war. When tribes had a dispute, they would send out their best players and warriors and settle their differences on the pitch.

Centuries later, stickball is now a way to unite tribes. Over the past several years, the Oklahoma Cherokee tribe and the North Carolina Cherokee citizens have bonded over traditional stickball games. Those efforts were a continuation of a failed attempt nearly 20 years ago to form a traditional stickball-style team in Tahlequah.

After practicing with the Eastern Band Cherokee Indians a couple of years before, the Cherokee Nation sent the Wudeligv team to North Carolina for an exhibition.

"People have been leery about playing this style of the game," Jesse Cotter, captain of the Wudeligv, said. "Some communities and people were worried that bringing this style of playback would cause issues amongst community members, but it's quite the opposite. [We made] history, as no full team has ever gone back to the homeland to play against those well-established teams."

On Saturday, June 22, the Birdtown and Hummingbird teams will be playing in Tahlequah against Wudeligv. Along with building the budding relationship between tribes, Cotter said this is a way to prove the traditional game is still alive and well amongst the tribes.

"When Wudeligv returned from North Carolina, we opened a lot of people's eyes that this style of game is still alive and has so much value," Cotter said. "That it needs to be rekindled as a permanent part of our communities as it was in our people's past."

After the successful trip to North Carolina, the EBCI welcomed back the band from Oklahoma with open arms. Cotter is hoping the exhibition becomes an annual event between the tribes.

"We not only expect for this to foster a better relation between our people, but also we expect for more people to become involved and reclaim their birthright, including this traditional game," Cotter said. "We hope to have more North Carolina brothers travel to Oklahoma and play each year, as well as our team Wudeligv to keep returning to our homelands."

You're invited

Games start at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the Park Hill/Owen Community Center Field. The second game starts at 4:30 p.m. followed by a 6 p.m. social game. Entry to the event is free.

Follow live sports coverage @JakeSermershein on Twitter