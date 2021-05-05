Trib HSSN State Softball Rankings for May 4, 2021

Don Rebel, The Tribune-Review, Greensburg
·2 min read

May 5—The wild winds of change to the HSSN state softball rankings through April have settled into the calm seas of May, at least for this week.

There was only one change to the top 30 teams across Pennsylvania from last week as one WPIAL team took the place of another when Mt. Pleasant bumped Southmoreland out of the Class 3A top 5 ... for now. Those two teams have a pair of head-to-head meetings coming up.

There also was only one change at the top. After DuBois Central Catholic lost to DuBois, West Greene takes over as No. 1 in Class A.

Bethel Park in 6A, Twin Valley in 5A, Erie Villa Maria Academy in 4A, Bald Eagle in 3A and Wilmington in 2A all held on to the top spot in their classification.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state softball rankings. Teams are listed with record, district and last week's ranking.

Class 6A

1. Bethel Park (10-0) (7) (1)

2. Hatboro-Horsham (11-0) (1) (2)

3. Williamsport (11-1) (4) (3)

4. Pennsbury (10-1) (1) (4)

5. Northampton (14-1) (11) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Twin Valley (10-0) (3) (1)

2. Central Mountain (9-1) (6) (2)

3. Archbishop Ryan (8-0) (12) (3)

4. Abington Heights (10-1) (2) (4)

5. Bellefonte (9-1) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Erie Villa Maria Academy (10-1) (10) (1)

2. Elizabeth Forward (11-2) (7) (2)

3. Hickory (10-1) (10) (3)

4. Beaver (10-0) (7) (4)

5. Danville (12-1) (4) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Bald Eagle (10-1) (6) (1)

2. Central Columbia (11-1) (4) (4)

3. Camp Hill Trinity (11-1) (3) (5)

4. Holy Redeemer (13-1) (2) (2)

5. Mt. Pleasant (11-2) (7) (NR)

Out: Southmoreland (7)

Class 2A

1. Wilmington (8-0) (10) (1)

2. Marion Center (13-0) (6) (2)

3. Mount Union (10-1) (6) (4)

4. Williams Valley (12-2) (11) (3)

5. Ligonier Valley (12-1) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. West Greene (10-2) (7) (2)

2. Tri-Valley (13-0) (11) (4)

3. DuBois Central Catholic (10-2) (9) (1)

4. Williamsburg (6-1) (6) (3)

5. Montgomery (10-0) (4) (5)

Out: None

