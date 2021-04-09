Trib 10: For the first time in a long time, WPIAL baseball, softball power rankings

Don Rebel, The Tribune-Review, Greensburg
·1 min read

Apr. 9—It has been two years since we felt the spring power.

Or should I say, two years since we're released our weekly Trib HSSN baseball and softball power rankings.

These are the ranking where classifications don't matter. If you're good, you're good.

Beaver and Elizabeth Forward were the two teams that topped our baseball and softball power rankings at the end of 2019.

Here is the first edition of this year's power rankings with overall records included. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Baseball Trib 10

1. Franklin Regional Panthers (4-0)

2. Bethel Park Black Hawks (4-0)

3. South Fayette Lions (5-0)

4. Blackhawk Cougars (4-0)

5. Pine-Richland Rams (3-1)

6. Norwin Knights (3-1)

7. West Allegheny Indians (3-1)

8. North Allegheny Tigers (3-1)

9. Seton LaSalle Rebels (4-0)

10. Serra Catholic Eagles (7-0)

Softball Trib 10

1. Bethel Park Black Hawks (4-0)

2. Seneca Valley Raiders (4-0)

3. Hempfield Spartans (3-1)

4. Norwin Knights (4-1)

5. Mt. Pleasant Vikings (5-1)

6. West Allegheny Indians (3-1)

7. Connellsville Falcons (3-1)

8. Elizabeth Forward Warriors (4-2)

9. Beaver Bobcats (2-0)

10. South Fayette Lions (5-0)

