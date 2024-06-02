Triathlon for tots returns after pandemic hiatus

For a week leading up to the Mighty Tikes Triathlon, 4-year-old Jacob Santanilla had been counting his sleeps until the big day Ballenger Creek Park on Saturday.

When the day finally arrived, Santanilla — wearing a Marvel Avengers-themed wetsuit and a bike helmet modeled after Spider-Man's mask — joined dozens of other preschoolers at the starting line.

The tiny triathletes rode their bicycles and tricycles around the parking lot of the Ballenger Creek Community Building before hopping off and making a mad dash for the water obstacle course on the turf field behind the building.

After making their way through sprinklers shaped like sea animals and palm trees, a wading pool, water hurdles and inflatable obstacles, participants crossed the finish line and received a medal and an ice pop for their efforts.

Each participant also received a commemorative t-shirt.

Jen Shell, a recreation specialist for Frederick County Parks and Recreation, said this year was the first time the division has put on the Mighty Tikes Triathlon since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

This year, Shell said, about 120 kids registered for the event, about the same number as the last pre-pandemic race. Participants were split into two heats, the first at 9 a.m. and the second at 10 a.m.

Chandru and Navi Ramkumar brought their daughter and her cousin to the Mighty Tikes Triathlon with a group of other children from The Banner School in Frederick.

"They both enjoy just biking around, and we do a lot of runs where we sometimes win medals," Chandru Ramkumar said. "So it was exciting for the kids to get some of their own."

Erin O'Shaughnessy learned of the event online and decided it would be a fun way to get her two daughters involved in a race without it being competitive.

O'Shaughnessy said both of her daughters' favorite part of the race was the water obstacle course, though the ice pops were a close second.

David and Amy Sands entered their 5-year-old son Liam and their 3-year-old daughter Estelle in the event.

Originally from the Baltimore area, David Sands said he and his family moved to Jefferson just before the pandemic.

Once in-person events started back up again, the couple made a point to take their children to as many as they could find.

The family is particularly fond of the county's "Touch a Truck" program, where kids can touch, sit in and take pictures with a variety of vehicles in one place. Recently, they also attended an arbor day celebration.

Estelle Sands said her favorite part of the race on Saturday was the medal she won, while her brother liked the biking portion. At 5, Liam Sands has already been able to ride without training wheels for about a year.

David Sands said Liam started riding a scooter before he turned 2 and honed his cycling skills on a balance bike before transitioning to a two-wheeler. He praised the organizers of the race for considering the age range of the participants when setting the length.

Santanilla was cheered on at the race by a handful of family members, including his older sister, his parents and both of his grandmothers, one of whom made the trip from New York to watch the 5-year-old take part in the race.

Toni Schlossberg said she ordinarily would have come to visit on Memorial Day weekend, but decided to postpone her trip to be there for her grandson's triathlon.

"I figured it was important to come see what the little people are up to," Toni Schlossberg said. "Family is everything to me."